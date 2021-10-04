Police investigating suspicious deaths in Surf City

Authorities are investigating the deaths of two people in Surf City, the Ocean County Prosecutor Office's announced on Monday.
Support Local Journalism
On Sunday, Surf City Police discovered two deceased individuals at a residence on North 7th Avenue.
“At this point in time, these deaths are considered to be suspicious,” Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a statement. "More information will be released as it becomes available."
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact Det. Lindsay Woodfield at 732-929-2027, ext. 3989 or Sgt. Victor Rice at 609-494-8121.
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Molly Shelly
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.