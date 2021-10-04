 Skip to main content
Police investigating suspicious deaths in Surf City
Police investigating suspicious deaths in Surf City

Ocean County Prosecutor's Office
Ocean County Prosecutor's Office / Provided

Authorities are investigating the deaths of two people in Surf City, the Ocean County Prosecutor Office's announced on Monday. 

On Sunday, Surf City Police discovered two deceased individuals at a residence on North 7th Avenue.

“At this point in time, these deaths are considered to be suspicious,” Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a statement. "More information will be released as it becomes available."

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact Det. Lindsay Woodfield at 732-929-2027, ext. 3989 or Sgt. Victor Rice at 609-494-8121. 

