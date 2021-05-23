Two killed, at least 12 wounded after house-party shooting in Cumberland County

Two people are dead and 12 others were injured after a shooting at a house party Saturday night in Fairfield Township, Cumberland County, police said.

At 11:50 p.m., Saturday, State Police from Troop “A” Bridgeton Station responded to a residence in the 1000 block of East Commerce Street in the township. When troopers arrived, they discovered that a 30-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman sustained fatal gunshot wounds, and 12 other adults were already transported to area hospitals with various injuries, police said.

Police also said in a statement released on Facebook on Sunday morning that one of the confirmed 12 victims sustained serious injuries and is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made, and the motive and incident are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Bridgeton Station at 856-451-0101 or submit a tip via the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office tip website at www.njccpo.org/tips. Anonymous tips are welcome.

NBC10 in Philadelphia reported that police could not give exact numbers on how many people died or how many were hurt, but the report said several people were showing up at area hospitals, including Cooper Medical Center in Camden.