Police investigating shooting of 6-year-old child in Bridgeton

BRIDGETON — Police are investigating the shooting of a 6-year-old boy that occurred Thursday afternoon, Chief Michael Gaimari said Friday.
Just before 3 p.m. Thursday, officers and rescue personnel responded to the 100 block of W. Broad St. where they found a child suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the leg.
The child was taken to Inspira Hospital in Vineland where he was listed as being in stable, non-life threatening condition, police said.
Gaimari said the boy's mother and other relatives were present at the time of the shooting and the investigation into how the child was shot is ongoing.
