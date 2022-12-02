 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police investigating 'incident' at Vineland school

Vineland police

VINELAND — Police were investigating a potential incident at a city school Friday.

"We take every report seriously and investigate every incident fully with the support of the Vineland Public Schools," police said in a statement on Facebook.

Additional officers were set to be brought to the school to protect students and staff, police said.

Police did not provide additional information about the type of incident they were investigating or at which school it took place.

"If access to a school facility is limited, it is to maintain order in the school and to respond to incidents using a safety-first approach," police said.

All city schools were operating under their regular schedule Friday, police said.

Anyone with additional information can email police Sgt. Nick Sterchele at nsterchele@vinelandcity.org or visit vpd.tips.

