Police investigating dead body hanging from Atlantic City hotel balcony

ATLANTIC CITY — The Police Department is investigating the death of a man whose body was found Monday morning hanging from a hotel balcony.
Just before 5:30 a.m., police responded to a report of a man hanging from an upper floor balcony at the Club Wyndham Skyline Tower, according to a Facebook post on the department's page.
Officers were escorted to a room in the 32-story hotel by security where they observed a rope tied around the balcony railing.
The Atlantic City Fire Department responded to the scene and assisted in the recovery of the body.
The name of the 59-year-old man from Plainsboro, Middlesex County, has not been released.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at: 609-347-5766, or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.
