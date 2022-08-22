Police investigating antisemitic materials left at Brigantine homes

BRIGANTINE — Antisemitic messages are littering the city.

Bags containing antisemitic materials were put outside homes across Brigantine in the overnight hours between Saturday and Sunday, officials said.

The materials did not contain threats, but they were similar to other antisemitic incidents that have occurred across the country in recent weeks, Brigantine police said on Facebook.

The materials appear to have been placed randomly in public and seemingly did not target particular businesses or residences, police said.

Mayor Vince Sera commented Sunday on the antisemitic materials in a message he posted on Twitter.

"Our community is very saddened by the actions of the individual(s) who distributed antisemitic materials to many homes last night in #Brigantine," Sera wrote on his Twitter account about the incident. "This type of behavior is unacceptable & will not be tolerated in our community!"

The Anti-Defamation League published a report in April indicating that there were 2,717 recorded antisemitic bias incidents in 2021 — the highest annual total since the ADL began tracking such incidents in 1979. New Jersey experienced 370 bias incidents, which was the highest annual total on record for the state and the second highest statewide total in the country. Only a fraction of the state’s antisemitic incidents, however, happened in South Jersey.

Police are investigating the distribution of the antisemitic materials as a bias incident. Those with information about the incident — particularly those in possession of surveillance-camera footage of those who left the antisemitic materials — are being urged to contact the Brigantine Police Department at (609) 266-7414. Sera urged people to aid the police investigation.

The police said on Facebook that it would not share images of the messages out of concerns it could propagate antisemitism.