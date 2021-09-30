 Skip to main content
Police identify man found dead, caught in rooftop exhaust at restaurant in Pomona
Police identify man found dead, caught in rooftop exhaust at restaurant in Pomona

Body found in Pomona restaurant ventilation system

First responders access the roof of Two Brothers From Italy restaurant in the Pomona Shopping Center in Galloway Township on Monday afternoon. Police say the body of a man was found in rooftop ventilation system earlier in the day. Emergency workers took some time in working out the best way to extricate the body, according to a witness.

 Michelle Brunetti Post

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police have identified a man whose body was found on a roof after apparently attempting to break into a business as Phillip Maddelin, 58, of Mays Landing.

Police believe Maddelin was trying to break into the Two Brothers From Italy restaurant through an exhaust fan when he became trapped. Galloway Township police officers responded at close to 10 a.m. Monday after the body had been discovered.

The identity of the man was confirmed by police working with the Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s office.

The cause of death has not been determined, Lt. Christopher McGinty said on Thursday. That determination will be made by the medical examiner.

The investigation indicates Maddelin became stuck sometime after the last employee left the restaurant about 10 p.m. Sunday. He said the body was discovered as staff began to open the restaurant for the day Monday.

The restaurant is at 269 W. White Horse Pike in the Pomona Shopping Center. The restaurant was closed until Wednesday.

“Thank you to all our loyal customers during this difficult time,” the business owners posted to the restaurant's Facebook page.

Police Chief Donna Higbee said after the grisly discovery that the restaurant had been broken into about three weeks earlier, and that access had been gained through the roof in that instance. It was unclear, however, if the vent system had been used in the previous break in.

Galloway Township Police ask anyone with information to call 609-652-3705. Sgt. Jason Kiamos and Detective Thomas Guercioni are the investigating officers.

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

