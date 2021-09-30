Police identify man found dead, caught in rooftop exhaust at restaurant in Pomona

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police have identified a man whose body was found on a roof after apparently attempting to break into a business as Phillip Maddelin, 58, of Mays Landing.

Police believe Maddelin was trying to break into the Two Brothers From Italy restaurant through an exhaust fan when he became trapped. Galloway Township police officers responded at close to 10 a.m. Monday after the body had been discovered.

The identity of the man was confirmed by police working with the Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s office.

The cause of death has not been determined, Lt. Christopher McGinty said on Thursday. That determination will be made by the medical examiner.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The investigation indicates Maddelin became stuck sometime after the last employee left the restaurant about 10 p.m. Sunday. He said the body was discovered as staff began to open the restaurant for the day Monday.

The restaurant is at 269 W. White Horse Pike in the Pomona Shopping Center. The restaurant was closed until Wednesday.

“Thank you to all our loyal customers during this difficult time,” the business owners posted to the restaurant's Facebook page.