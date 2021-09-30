 Skip to main content
Police identify man found dead, caught in rooftop exhaust at Galloway restaurant
Police identify man found dead, caught in rooftop exhaust at Galloway restaurant

First responders access the roof of Two Brothers from Italy restaurant in the Pomona Shopping Center in Galloway Township on Monday afternoon. Police say the body of a man was found in the restaurant's rooftop ventilation system earlier in the day. Emergency workers took some time working out the best way to extricate the body, according to a witness.

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police have identified the man whose body was found on a roof after apparently attempting to break into a local business.

Police believe Phillip Maddelin, 58, of Mays Landing, was trying to break into Two Brothers From Italy through an exhaust fan when he became trapped. Officers responded to the White Horse Pike restaurant about 10 a.m. Monday after the body had been discovered.

Police worked with the Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office to identify Maddelin.

Maddelin's cause of death has not been determined, Lt. Christopher McGinty said Thursday. That determination will be made by the medical examiner.

The investigation indicates Maddelin became stuck sometime after the last employee left the restaurant about 10 p.m. Sunday. He said the body was discovered as staff began to open the restaurant for the day Monday.

The restaurant in the Pomona Shopping Center remained closed until Wednesday.

“Thank you to all our loyal customers during this difficult time,” the business' owners posted to the restaurant's Facebook page.

Police Chief Donna Higbee said after the body's discovery that the restaurant had been broken into about three weeks earlier, and that access had been gained through the roof in that instance. It was unclear, however, whether the vent system had been used in the previous break-in.

Anyone with information can call police at 609-652-3705. Sgt. Jason Kiamos and Detective Thomas Guercioni are the investigating officers.

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

