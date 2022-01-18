Police ID body found near Egg Harbor Township Walmart

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Township police have identified a body that was found next to the Black Horse Pike outside of Walmart on Monday morning as a Landisville man.

Joseph Richardson II, 42, was found dead in a grassy area adjacent to the road around 7:24 a.m. Foul play is not expected to be a factor, but an investigation into Richardson's death is ongoing.

The case is being investigated by Detectives Michael Santoro, Richard Vogt and Katrina Cantell, all of the Egg Harbor Township Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau, township police Capt. Heath Per said Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Richardson's body was discovered while Walmart and its neighboring stores began welcoming their early rounds of customers.

Northfield resident Christine Lauman said she was leaving the Walmart around 9 a.m. and saw about three marked and eight unmarked police units assembled on the lawn between the shopping plaza's Starbucks and Chick-Fil-A.

She learned from another eyewitness that the body was discovered beside the sidewalk bordering to the highway where they were gathered.

"He pointed that it was right there, and I was like, 'oh my God, that's horrible,'" Lauman said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Egg Harbor Township Criminal Investigations Bureau, at 609-926-4051.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.