Police find woman's body in Waretown
Police find woman's body in Waretown

Ocean County

OCEAN TOWNSHIP — Police found the body of a woman Friday in a wooded area of the Barnegat Branch Trail near Country Line Road in Waretown, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said Saturday.

Authorities, including the Prosecutor’s Office, township police, Ocean County Sheriff’s Department and Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office, are investigating.

“At this point in time, this is considered a suspicious death. More information will be released when it becomes available,” Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a news release.

Anyone with information can call Prosecutor’s Office Detective Denis Mitchell at 732-929-2027 or police Detective Jeremy Samuel at 609-693-4007.

— John Russo

