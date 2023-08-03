EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A semitruck struck a car Tuesday, sending its driver to the hospital, police said.
Michael Corrado, of Hammonton, was at Woodrow and Washington avenues about noon Tuesday when, while attempting a left turn, his 2022 Ford Explorer was hit by a 2006 Peterbilt truck, police said Thursday in a news release.
The initial collision spun the Explorer before it struck a metal drainage gate. The SUV caught fire once it stopped, police said.
Corrado was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with moderate injuries. The truck's driver, Donald Parker Jr., a township resident, was uninjured.
The crash closed off the road for about two hours, police said.
An Atlantic County Hazmat team was also on scene for a fuel spill, police said.
Police are investigating. Witnesses with additional information can call 609-926-2661.
