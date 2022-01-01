 Skip to main content
Polar bears young and old take the plunge to kick off 2022
Polar bears young and old take the plunge to kick off 2022

The 30th annual Polar Bear Plunge took place on New Year’s Day in front of LandShark Bar & Grill at Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City. Video by Kristian Gonyea, for The Press.

OCEAN CITY — Terry Cotton picked an incredibly important reason to jump into the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday.

Her close friend and former colleague at Washington Township High School, Tony Piscielli, died Friday from COVID-19. She told his wife she wanted to honor him by doing her first polar plunge.

Cotton joined hundreds of people on the Eighth Street beach adjacent to the Ocean City Music Pier as part of the city's First Day at the Beach. 

Cotton was with a big group of friends and family from the Gloucester Township area, most of whom were making their first ever frigid dips.

"I went all the way out," said Cotton, 61, of the Marmora section of Upper Township. "I told them if I go in, I'm going all the way in. It was really, really nice."

"It was more for relaxation and rejuvenation," added Cotton, who has always loved being in the ocean. "I love being under the water. ... You just forget about everything else."

Other shore towns joined in the festivities throughout the day Saturday, including in Atlantic City, Ventnor, Brigantine and Margate. 

Saturday's conditions were pretty ideal for a dip in the ocean considering the time of year. It was about 57 degrees at 2 p.m. when waders made their dash toward the water in Ocean City, and the water temperature was about 45 degrees. 

So it was less of a polar plunge and more of a black bear plunge. 

"It was wonderful," said Bob Nowak, of Collingswood, Camden County. "The water wasn't that cold. Basically, it's a nice day. I'm 70 years old, and I figured this is my last chance."

Nowak, who turns 71 in a couple days, had been procrastinating taking the plunge for about 10 years. Each year he put it off but said he wanted to cross off this bucket-list item.

He joked that his two daughters, whom he meets with weekly for dinner, told him to be careful jumping into the cold water.

"They said to me, 'Whatever you do, don't die,'" he said with a laugh. "I talked to my sister this morning and I told her I was doing this and she said, 'Oh my God, Robert, this better not be the last time I'm gonna be talking to you!'"

Near the opposite end of the age spectrum for first timers were Braydon Higgins, 7, who was talked into signing up by his older brother, Jackson, 10. The brothers from Swedesboro, Gloucester County, also got their cousin, 11-year-old Colin Best, of Easton, Pennsylvania, to come to the shore for a quick dip.

"It's scary!" Braydon said when looking at all the people on the beach waiting to jump into the ocean. "I'm going to regret this!"

Braydon loves the cold water and has been in the ocean in February, so Saturday's dip was right up his alley.

"What happened was I wanted to do it, but I didn't want to do it alone because I would feel too nervous not knowing anyone out there," Braydon said.

People participate in polar plunges for many reasons — some like the thrill and others do it for symbolic reasons, like Cotton said. It's an opportunity to wash away 2021 and start 2022 fresh.

Mike Loiseau and Mike Rucci, both from Gloucester Township, Camden County, were there with friends and family. There was no official plunge in Ocean City last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But that didn't stop Loiseau and Rucci, who both took their first dips last year.

The rest of their family and friend group decided to join them this year, participating in Friday's First Night festivities in Ocean City and Saturday afternoon's events throughout the city.

"It's our cleansing for the new year," said Loiseau, who was there with his sons Michael and Jake and wife, Jen. "New year, new us, we're washing away the COVID years. We're washing away all this nonsense. We're washing away all the quarantine years. We're washing it all away with the first dip."

Loiseau and Rucci are both teachers in Gloucester Township, so the past 21 months or so have been rough on them and their kids, from having to teach and work through remote learning to seeing their kids have to deal with virtual school and other challenges.

"We're hopeful for no more quarantining, school stays open for our kids, and we can gather again for friends and family," Loiseau said.

Unfortunately, New Jersey on Saturday reported another record one-day case total of nearly 30,000, and several districts in New Jersey have opted to return to virtual schooling this week, so the COVID years aren't washed away just yet.

