Polar bears young and old take the plunge to kick off 2022

Braydon loves the cold water and has been in the ocean in February, so Saturday's dip was right up his alley.

"What happened was I wanted to do it, but I didn't want to do it alone because I would feel too nervous not knowing anyone out there," Braydon said.

People participate in polar plunges for many reasons — some like the thrill and others do it for symbolic reasons, like Cotton said. It's an opportunity to wash away 2021 and start 2022 fresh.

Mike Loiseau and Mike Rucci, both from Gloucester Township, Camden County, were there with friends and family. There was no official plunge in Ocean City last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But that didn't stop Loiseau and Rucci, who both took their first dips last year.

The rest of their family and friend group decided to join them this year, participating in Friday's First Night festivities in Ocean City and Saturday afternoon's events throughout the city.

"It's our cleansing for the new year," said Loiseau, who was there with his sons Michael and Jake and wife, Jen. "New year, new us, we're washing away the COVID years. We're washing away all this nonsense. We're washing away all the quarantine years. We're washing it all away with the first dip."