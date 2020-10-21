Poker returns to Borgata

ATLANTIC CITY — A run-of-the-mill Wednesday morning in late October does not typically draw crowds.

But the return of live poker at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa brought out more than 100 eager players ready for action.

Borgata's Poker Room is the first in Atlantic City to reopen since all nine of the resort's casino properties were shut down in March to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

"We are happy to welcome back our loyal players as we reopen Atlantic City’s market-leading East Coast poker destination," said Melonie Johnson, president and chief operating officer of Borgata.

A handful of noticeable COVID-19 related changes awaited returning players, including polycarbonate barriers between seats and an abundance of hand sanitizing dispensers. Masks are required for everyone on the property.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

+3 Borgata is ready to deal, poker to return next week ATLANTIC CITY — The city’s largest poker room will be the first to welcome back players when…

The available number of tables in The Poker Room also was reduced from 77 to 30 to allow for social distancing.

All poker play has been limited to seven-handed live cash games only. No tournament play has been announced.