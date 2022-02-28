Plesantville Black History Month art exhibit both a show and a rally for justice

PLEASANTVILLE — The penultimate day of Black History Month was honored at a local church with art that brings people face-to-face with Black history.

Mount Zion Baptist Church hosted a Black History Month art exhibit Sunday. Titled “A Silent Protest: A Study in Charcoal: Movement & Memory,” the one-day exhibit featured more than 30 charcoal portraits of civil rights leaders, Black Americans killed by police, as well as other figures in Black history.

Mount Zion minister Tyrone Floyd, who is also a local artist and activist, drew the portraits and created the exhibit. Speaking at a ceremony Sunday before his work was officially unveiled, Floyd addressed his exhibit’s dual nature. He called it both an art show and a rally for justice.

“What you’re about to see is 30 pieces that came from the heart,” said Floyd, whose pen name is ChurchDude2020.

The exhibit, which opened Sunday afternoon, drew attention from dozens of Mount Zion Baptist parishioners and visitors. People walked around the church’s WinSan Center and looked at each portrait. Floyd chose not to affix name tags for any of the portraits. He handed out a randomly ordered list of the figures drawn and called on people to remember for themselves who each portrait was.

“The pieces you are about to see, they don’t have name tags on them, and that was for a specific reason,” Floyd said. “Sometimes we forget our history and we forget our past.”

Floyd, 62, has been drawing since he was a child, but only began honing his skills in 2020 after his retirement from construction work. He said he taught himself how to create his art after watching a series of instructional videos on YouTube about the subject.

“What I saw on YouTube is what I’ve wanted to do since I was 12 years old,” Floyd said. “Now I’ve figured it out.”

According to a short biography about Floyd given to exhibit attendees, his flair for activism was ignited when his father took him to the 1968 March on Washington for the Poor People’s Campaign.

Although he also paints using acrylics and oils, Floyd chose to use charcoal for the exhibit. He said the medium allowed him more freedom to creatively bring to life the faces of his heroes through Black history.

The images he selected as models for his work, Floyd added, were selected to capture figures in unique moments of their lives. Overall, he created the pieces for the exhibit over the course of a year, spending weeks on some. He said he has additional pieces stored at his home.

The biography noted his favorite artists included Jacob Lawrence, Claude Monet, Henry Ossawa Tanner and Vincent Van Gogh. The struggles of the latter with mental health helped inspire Floyd, who also suffers from depression.

The Atlantic City Public Library, as well as the Atlantic City Boardwalk Art Show and the Shore Mall in Egg Harbor Township, have displayed Floyd’s work. The African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey, which recently visited Pleasantville Public Schools for Black History Month, put on his first display.

Floyd said after the ceremony that he hoped the event would help build a community of Black artists in the surrounding area and inspire the production of more Black art.

“There’s a community of (Black artists) that is out there, and we don’t know that we’re out there,” Floyd said.

The ceremony preceding the official unveiling began with an opening prayer and an unabridged rendition of the Black National Anthem, also known as “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”Several people who have long known Floyd spoke during the ceremony.

Steve Young, the president of the South Jersey Chapter of the National Action Network, praised Floyd for his extensive work to promote activism and an appreciation of history.

“We want you all today to spread that word through art,” Young said, referring to the voice of the unheard.

Elder Charles Goddard compared the theme of the exhibit to the parable of the good Samaritan as a call to service for others, especially people who are marginalized.

“Thank God for you, the passion that you have, to share your gifts the way that you’re sharing them,” Goddard said.

Floyd also credited his sisters, Avis Jackson and Florine Floyd-Jackson, for supporting him and helping organize the exhibit.

Word of God Ministries pastor Bruce Johnson said he has known Floyd since he was a teenager. He said he was proud to see Floyd use his talents to contribute to important causes.

“When you actually see it, it’s amazing,” Johnson said. “I didn’t know he had this talent.”

“Unreal,” added Stella Johnson, Bruce’s wife, who noted that Floyd produced all the pieces in the exhibit within one year.

Bruce Johnson was also moved to see a portrait of their late friend Charles Jerkins, who is recently deceased.Dressler Smith, an artist from Pennsauken, Camden County, whose work includes stained-glass-window designs, attended the event. She said she was proud to see Floyd grow as an artist and his use of his artistic talent to preserve history and express his religious beliefs.

Floyd, in turn, credited Smith with helping him develop his skills.The exhibit included a charcoal rendering of George Floyd, whose murder by then Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin in May 2020 set off months of nationwide protests against police brutality and unrest. Three other men who were police officers on the scene that day, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, were convicted Thursday in a federal trial for depriving George Floyd of his civil rights — specifically his right to medical care.

Other renderings on display included Ahmaud Arbury, whose murderers were convicted of federal hate crimes last Tuesday; and Trayvon Martin whose death occurred 10 years ago Saturday.

Older historical figures included artists, such as writer James Baldwin and musician Sammy Davis Jr. Featured civil rights activists included Martin Luther King Jr.; Malcom X; and the three freedom riders killed in Philadelphia, Mississippi, in 1964.

There was also a portrait of Jesus Christ wearing the Crown of Thorns.Floyd said that despite the exhibit only being on display for one day, he hopes to have the exhibit against at Mt. Zioni next year but with more Black artists from the area featured.

