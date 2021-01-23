 Skip to main content
Plenty of roadwork ahead in Egg Harbor Township
Plenty of roadwork ahead in Egg Harbor Township

Be prepared for traffic delays and lane switches during any road repairs.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Several new traffic patterns will be in effect this week to allow for work by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, Atlantic County officials said Friday.

Between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday, there will be alternating traffic patterns on Steelmanville and Zion roads. Steelmanville Road's pattern will take place between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road, and Zion's will be between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads.

The 24-hour detour on the eastbound lane of Mill Road between Fire and Old Zion roads also will continue through Sunday.

Additionally, an alternating traffic pattern will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday on Ocean Heights Avenue between Steelmanville and Blackman roads.

For a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roads, visit aclink.org.

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

