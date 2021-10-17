Plenty of Horsepower by the Bay in Somers Point

SOMERS POINT — Muscle cars, coupes, trucks and restored boats were among the 150 vehicles and vessels participating in this year's Horsepower by the Bay show.

Brilliant chrome shined in every direction in the Shore Medical Center parking lot along Bay Avenue. Sponsored by the Somers Point Historical Society, the event attracted a crowd after a year hiatus for COVID-19.

“I am really happy with the turnout today,” said organizer Kirk Gerety. “After not being able to have this last year due to the pandemic, I think everyone who is here had a great time.”

For classic car owners like Tom Way, of Mays Landing, Horsepower by the Bay is an event to look forward to.

“This is my thing. I like coming to car shows and talking with other owners about the work they have done on their cars. Everyone is friendly, and it’s a lot of fun,” said Way, who has owned and worked on his 1952 Chevy for the past eight years.

Mike Lanave, of Mays Landing, had many admiring his shining blue 1965 Mustang convertible.