Plenty of Horsepower by the Bay in Somers Point

SOMERS POINT — Muscle cars, coupes, trucks and restored boats were among the 150 vehicles and vessels participating in this year's Horsepower by the Bay show.
Brilliant chrome shined in every direction in the Shore Medical Center parking lot along Bay Avenue. Sponsored by the Somers Point Historical Society, the event attracted a crowd after a year hiatus for COVID-19.
“I am really happy with the turnout today,” said organizer Kirk Gerety. “After not being able to have this last year due to the pandemic, I think everyone who is here had a great time.”
For classic car owners like Tom Way, of Mays Landing, Horsepower by the Bay is an event to look forward to.
“This is my thing. I like coming to car shows and talking with other owners about the work they have done on their cars. Everyone is friendly, and it’s a lot of fun,” said Way, who has owned and worked on his 1952 Chevy for the past eight years.
Mike Lanave, of Mays Landing, had many admiring his shining blue 1965 Mustang convertible.
LOWER TOWNSHIP — On an unseasonably warm October Friday, passengers boarding and departing a…
“I got this car when I was a senior in high school. It was kind of rough back then, but I have enjoyed doing all the work on the car,” said Lanave. He recently added a new engine, so the odometer only reads 60,000 miles, as opposed to the more than 400,000 miles he says it's actually traveled. But it's still a head turner.
Gerety presented Lew Wright of the Mainland Cruisers with a trophy for the organization's support of Horsepower by the Bay. At 80, Wright is the most senior member of the group and still having fun driving his 1950 Chevy truck to car shows as well as to Dunkin' every Tuesday night, where friends gather with their wheels to hang out and swap stories.
The winner of the coveted People's Choice award went to Pamela Fine, of Cape May Court House, for her eye-catching 1957 Austin-Healey convertible. Fine said it was the first People's Choice award she'd won at any car show she's attended. Fine said she did a lot of the restoration on the car herself, including the custom hardwood dash she made.
“I am an architect, and it is really fun to come up with an idea and be able to incorporate it. The details are everything.” Fine said the car was a little rough when she purchased it, but it was a good starter. “This is not a trailer princess kind of car. I drive it in the summer, and it’s a great car to drive.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.