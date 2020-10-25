Pleasantville's return to community policing helps city's downtown business district

Tweedle was a member of the City Council from 2002 to 2007 when the city had the money for community policing. He was voted in as mayor in 2008 when the recession started.

He saw the community policing effort slowly disappear because the city could not afford it.

Tweddle always wanted to bring it back.

“One of my platforms was to make downtown an inviting place in the city of Pleasantville. ... It is something we worked on over the years,” said Tweedle, who added it was one of his passions. “It’s working. I’m extremely pleased.”

But there are two negative aspects to community policing, Schlachter said.

If officers are on bicycles or on foot and they are needed for an emergency, their response time will not be as fast compared to if they were riding around in a police car, Schlachter said.

Also, officers are more susceptible to their environment on a bicycle or on foot, Schlachter said. If a violent situation occurs, the officers are more exposed than if they were in an armored car, which could act as a shield, she said.

“I’m very strict that no one rides by themselves,” Schlachter said.