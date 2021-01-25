Pleasantville's murals spruce up downtown business area

“The city really didn’t have any experience doing murals,” said Amado-Belton, who added the city had to turn in a plan to the state. “The city contracted with the Atlantic City Arts Foundation and its 48 Blocks program. They came over to help as to how to put a mural project together.”

The Atlantic City Arts Foundation reached out to find artists to do the murals, Amado-Belton said.

Murals are expensive to do, so the grant money made it possible for the city to start off with a couple, said Mayor Judy Ward.

“It just makes our blighted areas look so much more cheerful,” said Ward, who added more murals could be created if the city received more Neighborhood Preservation Program money. “It makes a big difference in the city.”

Belinda Manning, Max Manning’s daughter, who lives in the city, said her father met her mother in the city. They raised their children here, so it has always been a special place for them.

This is the second time Manning has been honored publicly by the city. Manning, who later became a role model for the city’s children, had the Park Avenue recreation field renamed the Max Manning Complex in 1993. Manning pitched in Atlantic City as one of the all stars for John Henry “Pop” Lloyd, another Negro Leagues great.