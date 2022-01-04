Pleasantville Zoom Town Hall meeting Tuesday at 6; BOE Reorganization meeting Wednesday

There will be a virtual Pleasantville town hall on public safety and education, among other issues, on Tuesday at 6 p.m. It is being organized in collaboration with Mount Zion Baptist Church and will be held exclusively via Zoom.
The town hall is set to cover a wide range of issues. In addition to safety and education, the town hall will feature discussions about civil rights, the role of the modern church, parental and community involvement in education and school segregation. A flyer for the event also said there would be discussions on “efforts to protect our children” and on how to put the school district “back on track.”
The safety of the children in the Pleasantville School District has been of paramount concern over the last month. City residents were alarmed by a Dec. 2 sexual assault on a girl between the 400 blocks of Brighton and Wellington avenues that happened as she was on her way to school. Horece McZeke, a 44-year-old male from Galloway Township, was charged on Dec. 22 in relation to the incident after being arrested in Galloway on Dec. 15 for failing to register as an offender under Megan’s Law.
After the incident, residents interrogated school officials about whether the district was doing enough to ensure the safety of its students. Some parents demanded they be more quickly notified about incidents like the Dec. 2 assault, while others raised concerns about the functionality of the district’s cameras and shortages in security staffing.
Pleasantville Board of Education President Julio Sanchez has told residents the district is not given notice about incidents involving students that happen off school grounds, and often find out about them at the same time as the general public. He also pledged that the district would work to address resident concerns over cameras and staffing.
The town hall also comes as the district continues to experience the fallout of a critical Oct. 12 school board meeting, in which the board voted to fire its solicitor and put Superintendent Natakie Chestnut-Lee on leave. Subsequent school board meetings have been dominated by disputes between a bloc of board members who support the actions taken on Oct. 12 and those who oppose them.
The district is poised to undergo yet another change at the 2022 board reorganization meeting Wednesday, which will see two new members take their seats on the closely divided body.
Those interested in the town hall must visit the Zoom link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83379264279 to attend.
The Pleasantville school board reorganization meeting will be held in person Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Pleasantville High School cafeteria.
