Pleasantville Zoom Town Hall meeting Tuesday at 6; BOE Reorganization meeting Wednesday

There will be a virtual Pleasantville town hall on public safety and education, among other issues, on Tuesday at 6 p.m. It is being organized in collaboration with Mount Zion Baptist Church and will be held exclusively via Zoom.

The town hall is set to cover a wide range of issues. In addition to safety and education, the town hall will feature discussions about civil rights, the role of the modern church, parental and community involvement in education and school segregation. A flyer for the event also said there would be discussions on “efforts to protect our children” and on how to put the school district “back on track.”

The safety of the children in the Pleasantville School District has been of paramount concern over the last month. City residents were alarmed by a Dec. 2 sexual assault on a girl between the 400 blocks of Brighton and Wellington avenues that happened as she was on her way to school. Horece McZeke, a 44-year-old male from Galloway Township, was charged on Dec. 22 in relation to the incident after being arrested in Galloway on Dec. 15 for failing to register as an offender under Megan’s Law.