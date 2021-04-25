 Skip to main content
Pleasantville woman stabbed with screwdriver
Pleasantville woman stabbed with screwdriver

PLEASANTVILLE — A woman was stabbed in the head multiple times with a screwdriver following a domestic dispute, police said.

On Friday night, police responded to a domestic violence call after the Atlanticare Regional Medical Center City Division contacted them in reference to a woman, Rosanna Delgado, 48, who was stabbed in the head.

Police met with a family member of Delgado who said the incident did not occur at the South Main Street address that officers initially responded to.

The family member advised officers to check Delgado's aunt's house on Church Street.

Police inspected the exterior of the residence on Church Street and saw through the window that the bed was in disarray with a clump of hair and blood on it. Officers also saw blood on the window sill.

Upon further investigation, it was found that Delgado and Jorge Ponce-Hernandez, 46, were involved in a domestic dispute that resulted in the stabbing, police said.

According to police, Ponce-Hernandez then confessed to stabbing Delgado and attempting to destroy evidence.

Ponce-Hernandez has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon. He is being held at the Atlantic County jail, police said.

