Pleasantville woman accused of murdering daughters in Arizona

Ridgeway said Maddox was unable to reach Cruse for nearly two weeks while Aleyah was with her in Arizona.

“On Monday, she (Cruse) thought she and the girls had COVID,” Ridgeway said Thursday. “She isolated herself with the girls.”

Ridgeway said Maddox and Cruse had been battling over custody of Aleyah for a long time.

“My whole family is at a loss for words because Kevin was going to court all this time and winning all these cases,” Ridgeway said. “But nobody ever took the baby out of her custody. He was following the court rules. … We thought the fighting was over because he won custody but now we have to fight for justice.”

Instead of welcoming his daughter home, Maddox is now tasked with getting Aleyah’s remains back to New Jersey.

“Instead of my brother going out there this week to bring his daughter home, he’s trying to find a way to bring her home in a casket.”

Investigators said a man who is the biological father of one of the girls said Cruse was upset over a recent court hearing where she was losing custody of one of her daughters.