Pleasantville waste transfer station town hall postponed to Feb. 2.

PLEASANTVILLE — Residents wanting to voice their support or opposition to a planned debris-waste transfer station will have to wait until next month.

A town hall for the waste-transfer center planned for Pleasantville off West Washington Avenue has been postponed to Feb. 2 and will no longer be held this Wednesday as originally scheduled. The Feb. 2 town hall will take place at 6 p.m. at the city’s Mount Zion Baptist Church.

David Callaway, one of the organizers of the event, told The Press on Monday that the town hall was being moved in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. He said he wanted residents to be able to gather in person.

The Atlantic County Utilities Authority has been the chief opponent of the project, spearheading the “Stop the Dump” campaign against it. There has been an advertisement for the town hall posted on the authority's Stop the Dump website. ACUA President Rick Dovey has said the town hall would give residents an opportunity to express their opinions about the project.

Dovey told The Press on Tuesday that he had been informed about the new date.

James DiNatale, the developer of the project, said Tuesday that he had not been told about the postponement to February.