Pleasantville waste transfer station town hall postponed to Feb. 2.

PLEASANTVILLE — Residents wanting to voice their support or opposition to a planned debris-waste transfer station will have to wait until next month.
A town hall for the waste-transfer center planned for Pleasantville off West Washington Avenue has been postponed to Feb. 2 and will no longer be held this Wednesday as originally scheduled. The Feb. 2 town hall will take place at 6 p.m. at the city’s Mount Zion Baptist Church.
David Callaway, one of the organizers of the event, told The Press on Monday that the town hall was being moved in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. He said he wanted residents to be able to gather in person.
The Atlantic County Utilities Authority has been the chief opponent of the project, spearheading the “Stop the Dump” campaign against it. There has been an advertisement for the town hall posted on the authority's Stop the Dump website. ACUA President Rick Dovey has said the town hall would give residents an opportunity to express their opinions about the project.
Dovey told The Press on Tuesday that he had been informed about the new date.
James DiNatale, the developer of the project, said Tuesday that he had not been told about the postponement to February.
The debris-waste transfer station has resulted in a dispute between the ACUA and other public officials who support the project. Pleasantville Mayor Judy Ward has championed the station as a valuable ratable property that would also generate about $400,000 per year for the city in transfer fees. She said the potential revenue could be invested to promote economic growth in the city.
Dovey and the ACUA maintain the project will increase noise pollution, congest traffic, create offensive smells for its neighbors and lower the property values of their homes. Dovey also noted the station would cost the ACUA $9 million per year in lost revenue, requiring the authority to raise its rates on the municipalities that it services.
DiNatale disputes the station would produce offensive noise or smells, noting that the facility will only be handling construction and demolition debris waste, rather than household trash. He has also argued that the project’s utilization of rail lines would actually reduce the trucking traffic in the city and that ACUA rate hikes would happen regardless of whether the new station is built.
Supporters of the project also argue it will be necessary given the impending obsolescence of the ACUA landfill in Egg Harbor Township, which the ACUA projects will close within seven years. Dovey has said the ACUA will be able to transport trash outside the county once its Egg Harbor Township landfill closes.
As Callaway noted, the postponement of the town hall comes as cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey and across the country continue to grow at a rapid pace.
In Pleasantville, infections from the omicron variant of the coronavirus have recently overwhelmed the city and its resources. Pleasantville Public Schools have been teaching students virtually since Jan. 7 and virtual learning is tentatively slated to continue through Friday.
