Pleasantville voices concern over planned state climate change regulations

PLEASANTVILLE — The city is expressing concern that planned state environmental policies designed to stem the damages caused by flooding and global warming could dampen much needed economic development.

City Council passed a resolution on April 18 opposing the state’s planned Protection Against Climate Threats, or PACT, regulations. The resolution said that new property-elevation requirements in the PACT regulations would be both “prohibitively expensive” and in many cases infeasible.

Pleasantville and other municipalities that have expressed opposition to the regulations wanted the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection to be more cognizant of their concerns, said City Administrator Linda Peyton.

“The PACT communities would like to be at the table and be in conversation with NJDEP as these regulations come out, so that we can make sure it doesn’t have a negative impact on our communities,” Peyton said.

The resolution specifically raised concerns over the requirement that new and substantially renovated homes be elevated an additional five feet, with five feet of freeboard above the base-flood elevation in the flood zone.

It also argued that the DEP had not discussed the magnitude of the economic impact on residents or how to ameliorate any negative impacts on vulnerable communities.

Gov. Phil Murphy issued an executive order in 2020 mandating the DEP establish PACT regulations. The new regulatory regime would be meant to reduce the greenhouse-gas emissions that drive global warming while making the state more able to withstand global warming’s consequences. The order asked that the DEP devise these new regulations sometime this year.

The Murphy administration laid out the threat of global warming to communities along the Jersey Shore in its 2021 Climate Change Resilience Strategy. It encourages coastal communities to use “proactive planning” to prepare for rising sea levels and higher risks of severe storms. It also prioritizes the use of state funds to protect “socially vulnerable populations.” While the 2021 strategy itself did not

“The science of climate change is clear,” Murphy said in an Oct. 12 letter appended to the 2021 strategy. “The circumstances demand that we act with concerted urgency to promote and secure a more climate resilient future for New Jersey.”

The resolution maintained that the state is looking at too long of a time frame, 50 years beyond 20 to 30 years periods considered by city master plans. It also asked that the state flooding forecasts be subject to additional peer review prior to issuance of new environmental rules, as well as an independent economic analysis, citing a February 2021 op-Ed in The Press of Atlantic City that questioned the DEP’s planned regulations.

It also argued that the DEP regulations should be backed by additional state legislation.

City Councilwoman Joanne Famularo, while voting in the affirmative, expressed concern about the resolution in light of the growing threat from flooding and intense storms.

“We talk about 100-year storms all the time and 100-year storms are reoccurring,” Famularo said. “When’s the next (Superstorm) Sandy? It could be 10 years it could be five years or it could be 80, but we need more discussion on it.”

Peyton said the resolution would not work against any environmental concerns that the council may have, but would rather just allow the city to voice all its concerns with the state.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

