Pleasantville, Ventnor to experience traffic delays next week

Beginning Monday, roads in Pleasantville and Ventnor will be impacted for roadwork, Atlantic County officials said Friday.
On Monday in Pleasantville, a lane shift traffic patter will be in effect on Delilah Road, between Main Street and Route 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for line striping.
From Monday through Thursday in Ventnor, a detour is scheduled for Ventnor Avenue, between Lafayette and Swarthmore avenues, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for work related to the ongoing signalization project.
Both advisories are weather pending. Motorists are asked to plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route. For more information, go to aclink.org.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.