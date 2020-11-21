Pleasantville turkey drive aims to feed hundreds

PLEASANTVILLE — The Rev. James Pressley on Saturday wanted to help alleviate food insecurity ahead of Thanksgiving.

Pressley, with the help of several other South Jersey agencies, donated hundreds of turkeys to city residents. With the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic being felt by everyone, he said the least he could do was provide a holiday meal for struggling families.

“I think based on the trying times that we’re all facing, due to the pandemic and just life in general, we wanted to just be a blessing to as many families as we can,” said Pressley, of J.P. Ministries. “We’re not asking any questions. We don’t need to see any ID. We don’t need to know a story. We just want to be a blessing.”

The Pleasantville turkey drive was the second of three for the day. The first was held in Atlantic City, and the third in Egg Harbor City. In total, more than 1,500 turkeys were given away. Pressley credited Pleasantville Mayor-elect Judy Ward with being a big influence in putting the drives together.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, visited the event to help give out turkeys.