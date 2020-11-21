 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pleasantville turkey drive aims to feed hundreds
0 comments
top story

Pleasantville turkey drive aims to feed hundreds

{{featured_button_text}}

PLEASANTVILLE — The Rev. James Pressley on Saturday wanted to help alleviate food insecurity ahead of Thanksgiving.

Pressley, with the help of several other South Jersey agencies, donated hundreds of turkeys to city residents. With the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic being felt by everyone, he said the least he could do was provide a holiday meal for struggling families.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“I think based on the trying times that we’re all facing, due to the pandemic and just life in general, we wanted to just be a blessing to as many families as we can,” said Pressley, of J.P. Ministries. “We’re not asking any questions. We don’t need to see any ID. We don’t need to know a story. We just want to be a blessing.”

The Pleasantville turkey drive was the second of three for the day. The first was held in Atlantic City, and the third in Egg Harbor City. In total, more than 1,500 turkeys were given away. Pressley credited Pleasantville Mayor-elect Judy Ward with being a big influence in putting the drives together.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, visited the event to help give out turkeys.

“This is a small way where you can get people from the official side, like somebody who’s in government,” Van Drew said, “with other folks who want to help, contribute, make a difference and come together, love each other a little bit and try to do some good things.”

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News