Pleasantville trash transfer station on county commissioner agenda

NORTHFIELD — A Democratic commissioner is expected to introduce a resolution of support for a proposed trash transfer station in Pleasantville at Tuesday’s County Commissioners meeting, despite opposition from some residents, the Atlantic County Utilities Authority and some environmentalists.
Commissioner Ernest Coursey, who represents Pleasantville, did not immediately respond to requests for comment about why he is asking the commissioners to weigh in before the county planning department and Solid Waste Advisory Committee have completed their review process.
In May, Pleasantville City Council approved the transfer station by a 5-2 vote, but the proposed station still needs a long list of approvals from city and county entities and the state Department of Environmental Protection, ACUA Executive Director Rick Dovey has said.
On Monday, Dovey said it was “egregious” that the resolution would suddenly be sprung on the public now.
“It’s Christmas week at 4 o’clock in the afternoon on the shortest day of the year ... in the middle of a pandemic surging,” Dovey said. “And it’s being held in a room that can handle maybe 15 people.”
Pleasantville’s redevelopment plan includes trash transfer stations as acceptable uses, according to the resolution, and since the city wants to locate one to handle construction debris near Devins Lane off West Washington Avenue, it deserves support, according to the resolution.
However, the ACUA opposes the project. Dovey has said the property is too small to handle the volume of trash planned, and the loss of construction debris from the ACUA facility would force steep increases in tipping fees for municipalities.
Environmentalist Fred Akers of the Great Egg Harbor Watershed Association warns that the plan would put an environmental hazard into a neighborhood already overburdened with environmental pollutants.
In a Dec. 19 letter to commissioners, Akers said New Jersey has adopted the nation’s strongest measure to protect overburdened communities from pollutants, and Pleasantville is already an overburdened community.
“It is evident that the development of a transfer station in Pleasantville would be subject to the new environmental justice rules, and would require NJDEP to evaluate the environmental and public health impacts of any such facility,” Akers wrote.
NJDEP identified and mapped 87 census tracts in 13 municipalities in Atlantic County as overburdened communities, and that included all 12 census tracts in Pleasantville and some adjacent tracts in Egg Harbor Township near the current ACUA landfill, Akers wrote.
The neighborhood is in an area of Pleasantville where residential and industrial uses co-exist.
Under a bill signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in September 2020, the DEP must evaluate the environmental and public health impacts of facilities when looking at permit applications.
The law defines an overburdened community as any community in which 35% of households qualify as low-income according to the U.S. Census, 40% of households are a minority, or 40% of households have limited English proficiency.
In August, more than 100 residents came to a special meeting in Pleasantville to hear more about the plans from developer James DiNatale of RGC3 LLC.
At that meeting, DiNatale said the facility would move 100,000 tons of construction debris per year, with the company agreeing to pay the city $4 per ton, which could mean $400,000 in additional revenue to the city.
His facility would help extend the life of the Atlantic County Utilities Authority’s landfill in Egg Harbor Township, DiNatale said.
The ACUA has been critical of the project, going so far as to put signs throughout the city reading, “Stop the Dump” in reference to the project.
Mayor Judy Ward, who supports the transfer station and is a board member at the ACUA, has criticized the ACUA for using the term “dump.”
Dovey has said the ACUA would lose $9 million a year if the transfer station is built, and would have to make up for the loss by increasing its rates for municipalities by 62%.
Pleasantville would end up paying as much as $340,000 more annually to dispose of its trash due to the increase, Dovey said.
The commissioners meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Stillwater Building on Shore Road in Northfield. The meeting also will be livestreamed. For a link to the meeting visit: atlantic-county.org/commissioners.
