Pleasantville trash transfer station on county commissioner agenda

The neighborhood is in an area of Pleasantville where residential and industrial uses co-exist.

Under a bill signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in September 2020, the DEP must evaluate the environmental and public health impacts of facilities when looking at permit applications.

The law defines an overburdened community as any community in which 35% of households qualify as low-income according to the U.S. Census, 40% of households are a minority, or 40% of households have limited English proficiency.

In August, more than 100 residents came to a special meeting in Pleasantville to hear more about the plans from developer James DiNatale of RGC3 LLC.

At that meeting, DiNatale said the facility would move 100,000 tons of construction debris per year, with the company agreeing to pay the city $4 per ton, which could mean $400,000 in additional revenue to the city.

His facility would help extend the life of the Atlantic County Utilities Authority’s landfill in Egg Harbor Township, DiNatale said.

The ACUA has been critical of the project, going so far as to put signs throughout the city reading, “Stop the Dump” in reference to the project.