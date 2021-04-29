Pleasantville trash transfer station has hurdles ahead

PLEASANTVILLE — The owner of a property that will soon become a cannabis growing facility has subdivided the lot, hoping to also build a construction debris trash transfer facility here.

The plan by ACRR Transfer Inc. is to move about 500 tons a day of construction debris out of state via a rail line at the site, located at the corner of Washington Avenue and Devins Lane where The Press of Atlantic City formerly had its printing press.

The idea does not sit well with the Atlantic County Utilities Authority, which stands to lose about 40% of its current $25 million a year in tipping fees, forcing a rate increase for municipalities, said ACUA Executive Director Rick Dovey.

"The long and short of it is, it would take about $10 million of revenue from the ACUA if it is approved as presented," Dovey said of fees coming in for the landfill in Egg Harbor Township. "It would have ramifications on tipping fees for regular trash. We would go from the lowest to one of the highest in the state overnight."

At a special City Council meeting Monday, Consultant Richard Ginnetti said the city modified its redevelopment plan last year to allow for a transfer station there for construction debris and recyclable materials, at the request of the owner.