Pleasantville trash transfer station has hurdles ahead

PLEASANTVILLE — The owner of a property that will soon become a cannabis growing facility has subdivided the lot, hoping to also build a construction debris trash transfer facility here.
The plan by ACRR Transfer Inc. is to move about 500 tons a day of construction debris out of state via a rail line at the site, located at the corner of Washington Avenue and Devins Lane where The Press of Atlantic City formerly had its printing press.
The idea does not sit well with the Atlantic County Utilities Authority, which stands to lose about 40% of its current $25 million a year in tipping fees, forcing a rate increase for municipalities, said ACUA Executive Director Rick Dovey.
"The long and short of it is, it would take about $10 million of revenue from the ACUA if it is approved as presented," Dovey said of fees coming in for the landfill in Egg Harbor Township. "It would have ramifications on tipping fees for regular trash. We would go from the lowest to one of the highest in the state overnight."
At a special City Council meeting Monday, Consultant Richard Ginnetti said the city modified its redevelopment plan last year to allow for a transfer station there for construction debris and recyclable materials, at the request of the owner.
"There would be no garbage, no hazardous waste," Ginnetti said. "If the developer is able to get licenses and permits they need, the city will enter a new hosting agreement ... to provide for the developer to pay the city — on top of property taxes — a dollar amount per ton of materials."
He said the plan calls for the facility to move about 100,000 tons a year, at an estimated fee to the city of $4 per ton.
"That's $400,000 additional to the city," Ginnetti said.
Before the project can proceed, property owner James DiNatale must get approval from the Atlantic County Solid Waste Advisory Commission and the county Board of Commissioners, and then the state Department of Environmental Protection.
County approvals aren't likely to happen if it would increase costs to taxpayers, said Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson, who has veto power over the decision.
"The only caveat I placed on this … as long as the Atlantic County ratepayer does not have to pay more for the disposal of trash," Levinson said. "We’ll be looking at how it affects the rates."
An application for the facility was sent to the Atlantic County SWAC on April 6. It stated the operation would be 95% owned by DiNatale, 4% owned by the City of Pleasantville and 1% owned by JP Rail, doing business as the Southern Railroad Company of New Jersey.
Hours of operation would be 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, according to a traffic consultant's report by Shropshire Associates of Atco, Camden County.
It concluded that "traffic resulting from the proposed transfer station will have a minimal impact." It said 55 total trips per hour would be added to existing traffic in both the weekday morning and evening rush hours.
However, in a different section of the application it stated the hours would be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The report projected that the site "will generate a daily maximum of 230 truck trips (115 entering and 115 exiting) and 308 total daily trips including other vehicles such as employee cars.
It also said "truck routing is expected to/from the Garden State Parkway and Fire Road to the west of the site and Doughty Road to the east of the site" and "no delay is anticipated on the area roadway network."
Councilman Lawrence “Tony” Davenport has said he has concerns about the potential impact on Pleasantville residents’ quality of life, and wants more information about possible negative impacts. He is particularly concerned with neighborhoods, such as those off Doughty Road, that would be particularly affected.
DiNatale, who also owns the Barrette Outdoor Living manufacturing facility at the site of the former Lenox factory on Fire Road in Galloway Township, tried to site the transfer station there where there is also a rail line, but was met with opposition from nearby residents.
"My understanding was, that was not acceptable in Galloway," Levinson said.
Dovey said Pleasantville has had a history of problematic trash facilities, including a former dump known as "Price's Pit" on Mill Road. It is now federal Superfund site called Price Landfill.
Pleasantville Mayor Judy Ward, who is on the ACUA Board of Commissioners, supports the project. She pointed out that the ACUA landfill is only five years from filling up and closing.
"Why shouldn't Pleasantville benefit from this?," Ward said. She said it would keep the ACUA landfill open longer.
Dovey agreed the landfill will fill up in the next five years, but says landfills in Cape May and Cumberland counties have decades of capacity left and the ACUA plans to truck trash there when that happens.
"Later this year we will start bringing some to Cape May," Dovey said. "Extending the life of the landfill is not good for anything."
Eventually a new technology will enable the county to safely and cleanly dispose of its waste on site, but that hasn't been developed yet, Dovey said.
