Pleasantville trash transfer station drives debate across Atlantic County

The debris-waste transfer station planned for a lot in Pleasantville has driven disputes and controversy within the city — but it also has attracted attention from municipalities and stakeholders throughout Atlantic County.

Pleasantville Mayor Judy Ward, an advocate for the station, has said she believed the project would be a valuable ratable for the city while generating an estimated $400,000 in annual revenue via waste-transfer fees. Ward argues this revenue could be invested in other capital-improvement projects that would be crucial to the city’s growth. The developer for the project also has pledged to give priority to Pleasantville residents in hiring.

“The city is trying to do what’s best for the residents,” Ward said.

The chief opponent of the station is the Atlantic County Utilities Authority, which has spearheaded a “Stop the Dump” campaign against the project. The ACUA says the planned facility would be too small to handle 100,000 tons of waste per year, as is planned. The authority argued the station would choke the neighborhood with incoming traffic and create noise pollution and offensive smells.