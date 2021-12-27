Pleasantville town hall to now be held Jan. 4 via Zoom

The Pleasantville town hall on public safety and education, among other issues, has been postponed one week to Jan. 4., and will now be held in an exclusively virtual setting via Zoom.
It is slated to begin on the new date at 6 p.m., and is being organized in collaboration with the Mount Zion Baptist Church, according to a flyer advertising the event viewed by The Press on Monday.
The town hall is set to cover a wide range of topics that have recently troubled city residents. Along with public safety and education, the town hall will feature conversations on civil rights, school segregation and the role of the church in today’s world. The flyer for the event said it would also discuss “efforts to protect our children.”
Pleasantville residents had expressed alarm over a Dec. 2 incident in which a man sexually assaulted a girl between the 400 blocks of Brighton and Wellington Avenues as she was on her way to school.
Horece McZeke, a 44-year-old male from Galloway Township, was charged in the incident with a count of aggravated sexual assault and related offenses on Dec. 22. The Pleasantville Police Department, along with other law enforcement agencies, first arrested McZeke on Dec. 15 after executing an unrelated search warrant on his home on East Jimmie Leeds Road.
After the assault, residents interrogated school officials over what the Pleasantville School District was doing to keep their children safe. Some parents and residents demanded that they be kept informed about potential offenses victimizing students. Others raised concerns over the functionality of the district’s security cameras and shortages in security staffing.
Pleasantville Board of Education President Julio Sanchez, while emphasizing the assault occurred off school grounds, pledged to address anxieties over schools’ cameras and security staffing.
The flyer for the town hall said the event would also discuss “putting the (school) district back on track.”
The district has been mired in conflicts over its administration since an Oct. 12 school board meeting. The board at that time voted to put Superintendent Natakie Chestnut-Lee on leave and to fire then Board Solicitor Lester Taylor. It also voted to oust Sanchez from his role as president, although that action was later deemed invalid.
Subsequent school board meetings have generally been dominated by clashes between a bloc that supports the actions taken on Oct. 12 and a bloc that opposes them.
Those interested in the town hall must visit the link us02web.zoom.us/j/83379264279 to participate.
