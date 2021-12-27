Pleasantville town hall to now be held Jan. 4 via Zoom

The Pleasantville town hall on public safety and education, among other issues, has been postponed one week to Jan. 4., and will now be held in an exclusively virtual setting via Zoom.

It is slated to begin on the new date at 6 p.m., and is being organized in collaboration with the Mount Zion Baptist Church, according to a flyer advertising the event viewed by The Press on Monday.

The town hall is set to cover a wide range of topics that have recently troubled city residents. Along with public safety and education, the town hall will feature conversations on civil rights, school segregation and the role of the church in today’s world. The flyer for the event said it would also discuss “efforts to protect our children.”

Pleasantville residents had expressed alarm over a Dec. 2 incident in which a man sexually assaulted a girl between the 400 blocks of Brighton and Wellington Avenues as she was on her way to school.