Pleasantville town hall meeting scheduled for Tuesday

A wide range of topics that have recently troubled Pleasantville residents, including public safety and education are expected to be discussed at a town hall meeting scheduled for Tuesday night.

Other issues to be covered at the town hall, to be held at 6 p.m. at the Winsan Center of Mount Zion Baptist Church at 353 S. New Road, include civil rights, school segregation and the role of the church in today’s world. A flyer to the event indicates that speakers at the town hall will also discuss “how to get our district back on track.”

The Pleasantville School District has been mired in conflicts over its administration since a critical Oct. 12 Board of Education meeting. The board voted at that meeting to put Superintendent Natakie Chestnut-Lee on leave and to fire then Board Solicitor Lester Taylor. It voted at the meeting to oust Board President Julio Sanchez as well, although that vote was later determined to be invalid.

Subsequent board meetings were generally dominated by arguments between a bloc of board members who supported the actions taken on Oct. 12 and bloc of members who opposed them.