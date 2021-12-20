Pleasantville town hall meeting scheduled for next Tuesday

A wide range of topics that have recently troubled Pleasantville residents, including public safety and education are expected to be discussed at a town hall meeting scheduled for Dec. 28.
Other issues to be covered at the town hall, to be held at 6 p.m. at the Winsan Center of Mount Zion Baptist Church at 353 S. New Road, include civil rights, school segregation and the role of the church in today’s world. A flyer to the event indicates that speakers at the town hall will also discuss “how to get our district back on track.”
The Pleasantville School District has been mired in conflicts over its administration since a critical Oct. 12 Board of Education meeting. The board voted at that meeting to put Superintendent Natakie Chestnut-Lee on leave and to fire then Board Solicitor Lester Taylor. It voted at the meeting to oust Board President Julio Sanchez as well, although that vote was later determined to be invalid.
Subsequent board meetings were generally dominated by arguments between a bloc of board members who supported the actions taken on Oct. 12 and bloc of members who opposed them.
As members of the school board fought among themselves, Pleasantville residents raised concerns over the safety of the district’s children. Some residents have said they were alarmed by the Dec. 2 assault of a child between the 400 blocks of Brighton and Wellington avenues as she was headed to school. Others raised concerns about security-staffing shortages at schools and the functionality of the districts’ cameras.
The Pleasantville Police Department was not immediately available to comment on whether there has been any updates on the case surrounding the Dec. 2 assault.
In response to resident comments, Sanchez has noted that the assault of the child did not occur on school grounds. He also pledged to address their anxieties over cameras and staffing.
Board Solicitor Alicia D’Anella has encouraged anyone with information about potential wrongdoing or safety issues in school to communicate them to the district. She also discouraged residents from relying on unsubstantiated rumors on social media for information about school safety, and to instead contact district officials.
Residents must register in advance to attend the town hall. The flyer for the event instructs residents to register by visiting mountzionbaptistchurch.flocknote.com/signup/77718 or by calling (609) 641-4337.
