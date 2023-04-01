PLEASANTVILLE — City Council on Monday will consider issuing up to $2.48 million in new debt to finance an extraordinary number of severance payments and ensure the city still has a balanced budget for the coming fiscal year.

City Chief Financial Officer Barry Ludy called the situation “very, very unusual” Wednesday. He explained the need for the new financing during a council meeting March 20, when an ordinance authorizing the debt issuance was introduced.

“These are based on contracts that we don’t have the funds to pay for them,” Ludy said.

Ludy connected the higher debt to a wave of retirements. He said the city had made a strong hiring push about 25 years ago and that the class of employees hired then had all decided to retire nearly simultaneously. The new retirees included about nine firefighters, four or five police officers and a court administrator.

City Administrator Linda Peyton said it has been common practice in the city to hire a set of new employees who tend to retire all at once. She said the severance costs incurred by that lump of retirements is typically funded by the city’s surplus budget, which this year was “very tiny.” She noted it was not uncommon in the state for municipalities to issue debt for special emergency appropriations.

“This is not something that’s unheard of,” Peyton said. “This is something that the state allows municipalities to do when you have to pay out what you call special emergency, and this is considered a special emergency when you have this number of people retiring at the same time that’s due large sums of money at the same time.”

Mayors seek to explore giving Atlantic County commissioners more authority over ACUA A resolution is circulating around municipalities calling on the Atlantic County Board of Co…

Members of council and some residents expressed concerns about the amount of debt the city had issued, asking whether there would be any consequences to declining to finance the severances. Ludy said the debt was needed to balance the new appropriations for severances in this year’s budget. He said he had discussed alternate ways of funding the severances with the city’s auditor and had decided the debt was how the state would prefer the city bridge the gap.

He said he was told that state transitional aid, which is meant for municipalities with structural difficulties that anticipate being unable to meet certain financial obligations, was “out of the question altogether.” If the city did not issue the new debt, Ludy said the city would have to reduce appropriations by laying off an estimated 30 city employees.

“You wouldn’t be able to maintain a city,” Ludy said. “There’s the consequence of losing people, cutting heads.”

The new debt would be issued in the form of “special emergency notes.” In contrast with bonds, which are a kind of debt instrument that matures after decades, notes are paid off over a shorter time frame and typically with a lower interest rate.

There have been some on council concerned about debt given its need to finance certain capital projects. Council voted to authorize the issuance of as much as $4 million in bonds to fund renovations of the city sewer system. That vote became necessary after council rescinded a $78 million agreement to lease its sewer system to a private equity company for 39 years, amid a groundswell of popular opposition to the plan.

The city’s annual audit, which was published in December, offered an overview of the city's debt situation. As of Dec. 31, 2021, the city owed $9.2 million and was set to pay $1.39 million of the principal on that debt and $227,357 in interest in 2022. The total net debt was 1.156% of the city’s overall taxable value, comfortably short of the 3.5% allowed under state law There was still room for the city to borrow another $18.7 million. The sewer debt does not count against the city's borrowing capacity, because it turned a positive net revenue of $1.2 million in 2021 and so is considered self-liquidating. Because the new debt to be considered Monday is classified as special emergency notes, it also would not reduce the city’s borrowing capacity under state law.

Pleasantville man admits hitting Atlantic City police officer A Pleasantville man faces four years in prison after admitting he struck and injured a polic…

The city is set to retire the debt over five years, paying off a fifth of the new debt annually beginning in 2024 and finishing in 2028. While recent rate hikes from the Federal Reserve have made acquiring new debt more expensive, Ludy said Wednesday he expected the city to obtain between a 2.75% and 3.75% interest rate on the debt.

A public hearing and final vote on the ordinance authorizing the new debt will be held Monday at City Hall. The meeting is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.