Pleasantville to hold special meeting for redevelopment projects

Pleasantville City Council members will meet Monday afternoon to hear updates on several redevelopment projects in the city, including a football field near the former high school site.
The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Pleasantville Recreation Center, 400 W. Brighton Ave. Formal action will not be taken.
According to Councilman Lawrence “Tony” Davenport, council will discuss the city’s plans to improve the property to the east of old high school site on S. Franklin Boulevard, Ty Helfrich Field.
According to previous reporting, the property would be kept as a place for passive recreation, but improved. The development of the field is encumbered by the state Department of Environmental Protection’s Green Acres Program, which was created to meet the state’s recreation and conservation needs.
A resolution tabled by Council last week would have authorized the city to enter into a professional services contract with Spyglass at Pleasantville, LLC, a subsidiary of Scarborough Properties, to oversee the Department of Environmental Protection permitting process for $198,500.
Spyglass is the same company that owns and is developing the Lakes Bay Redevelopment Area just to the west. The Lakes Bay Redevelopment has received preliminary and final site plan approval from the city planning board as is awaiting a Coastal Area Facilities Review Act (CAFRA) permit from the NJDEP.
Davenport said he and other members of council asked to table the resolution because they felt it should have been put out to bid first. He said he was under the impression that the Green Acres permitting process was further along than it actually is.
According to the tabled resolution, “Spyglass at Pleasantville, LLC, hereinafter referred to as the “Consultant” has a team of professionals with the skills and expertise to oversee and manage the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection permitting process and to secure all necessary permits and entitlements inclusive of fees to allow the City to construct the Green Acres Park.”
The consulting contract would be for a two-year period beginning May 1.
Another item that may come up for discussion Monday is a proposal for a bulk waste disposal transfer station on Washington Avenue, near the border of Egg Harbor Township.
An application, signed by property owner James DiNatale, for the facility was sent to the Atlantic County Solid Waste Advisory Council on April 6.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
