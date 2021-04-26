Pleasantville to hold special meeting for redevelopment projects

Davenport said he and other members of council asked to table the resolution because they felt it should have been put out to bid first. He said he was under the impression that the Green Acres permitting process was further along than it actually is.

According to the tabled resolution, “Spyglass at Pleasantville, LLC, hereinafter referred to as the “Consultant” has a team of professionals with the skills and expertise to oversee and manage the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection permitting process and to secure all necessary permits and entitlements inclusive of fees to allow the City to construct the Green Acres Park.”

The consulting contract would be for a two-year period beginning May 1.

Another item that may come up for discussion Monday is a proposal for a bulk waste disposal transfer station on Washington Avenue, near the border of Egg Harbor Township.

An application, signed by property owner James DiNatale, for the facility was sent to the Atlantic County Solid Waste Advisory Council on April 6.

