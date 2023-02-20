PLEASANTVILLE — The city is pursuing new funds for a new park project, as Trenton continues to work to expand green developments across the state.

The City Council approved a resolution on Feb. 6 to apply for a grant worth about $1.2 million from the Green Acres program at the state Department of Environmental Protection. The grant seeks to fund a renovation project at old Jokers’ Field, also known as Bayview Avenue Waterfront Park.

The city had previously obtained a Green Acres grant valued of $1.675 million and another grant for $558,333 for the project, according to the resolution.

City Administrator Linda Peyton said new Green Acres funds had become available for parks-and-recreation projects.

“Based on the criteria for the grant, as we studied it, we believe that this park meets the criteria for the grant and we wanted to apply for additional money to help us with bridging the gap with funds for the waterfront, for the enhancement of the waterfront park,” Peyton said.

The old Jokers’ Field, bearing the name of the city’s youth football team, is located at a site neighboring the vacant site that used to house the old Pleasantville High School.

Mayor Judy Ward said the old Jokers’ Field would be retrofitted with an amphitheater, a walking trail and water attractions as part of a community park. She said the project would provide a much needed outdoor space where parents, guardians and their children could gather for healthy, outdoor activities.

“This is something that Pleasantville is lacking….We’re just trying to promote more family entertainment,” Ward said. "Just to make it a park that we would have in our community, that would just be such an asset to our city.”

The project complements other efforts to expand recreation opportunities for families.

In January, the city unveiled its newly renovated Pleasantville Recreation Center, which includes the new Michael V. Hall Boxing Gym. The development was aided by a Community Development Block Grant, which is a program developed by the federal Department of Housing & Urban Development designed to support community-oriented initiatives.

The city had sought to develop the adjacent former high school site as well into Spyglass at Lakes Bay, a planned, market-rate rental-housing development. Facing mounting public opposition, the City Council voted against a tax-exemption and payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement that the developer said was needed to pursue the project.

Ward added that offering new outdoor amenities was important to the city, especially given the indoor isolation that residents have had to endure during public-health shutdowns over the last several years due the COVID-19 pandemic. Expanding outdoor spaces, Ward said, was also in keeping with the goals of the Murphy administration to promote healthy exercise.

Gov. Phil Murphy unveiled in 2021 a statewide investment of $100 million via the Green Acres program to develop parks, playgrounds, open spaces, and other local green improvement projects in urban areas, as well enhance flood resilience. When the program was announced, Murphy said it was intended to advance the state’s conservationist efforts, forestall the consequences of global warming and promote equitable access to the state’s natural resources.

“Right now, after COVID and everything, the governor’s encouraging us to get out and get some fresh air,” Ward said.

Other towns in Atlantic County are also working to capitalize on the use of the state environmental aid. The Egg Harbor Township Committee issued a resolution last week authorized as much as $40,200 in new spending on a turf-field project at Tony Canale Park, bringing the total amount to possibly be spent on the project to $219,700. Egg Harbor Township officials said the new spending authorization was possible, as they were eligible to apply for additional Green Acres funds.