Pleasantville to Absecon march against school segregation held on Selma anniversary

On March 21 2021, in Pleasantville, a March for Freedom and Justice was formed at the High School, walking towards Absecon along Rt.9, partly in remembrance of the 55th Anniversary of the March from Selma to Montgomery and as a rally to demand an end to illegal segregated education in New Jersey. Pleasantville resident Sonia Torian.
The marchers were objecting to the ending of a sending agreement between Absecon and Pleasantville school districts. View more photos and a video at PressofAC.com.
On March 21 2021, in Pleasantville, a March for Freedom and Justice was formed at the High School, walking towards Absecon along Rt.9, partly in remembrance of the 55th Anniversary of the March from Selma to Montgomery and as a rally to demand an end to illegal segregated education in New Jersey. Neomi Fletcher of North Brunswick.
On March 21 2021, in Pleasantville, a March for Freedom and Justice was formed at the High School, walking towards Absecon along Rt.9, partly in remembrance of the 55th Anniversary of the March from Selma to Montgomery and as a rally to demand an end to illegal segregated education in New Jersey.
On March 21 2021, in Pleasantville, a March for Freedom and Justice was formed at the High School, walking towards Absecon along Rt.9, partly in remembrance of the 55th Anniversary of the March from Selma to Montgomery and as a rally to demand an end to illegal segregated education in New Jersey.
On March 21 2021, in Pleasantville, a March for Freedom and Justice was formed at the High School, walking towards Absecon along Rt.9, partly in remembrance of the 55th Anniversary of the March from Selma to Montgomery and as a rally to demand an end to illegal segregated education in New Jersey. Pastor Willie Dwayne Francois III, Mount Zion Baptist Church (left).
On March 21 2021, in Pleasantville, a March for Freedom and Justice was formed at the High School, walking towards Absecon along Rt.9, partly in remembrance of the 55th Anniversary of the March from Selma to Montgomery and as a rally to demand an end to illegal segregated education in New Jersey.
On March 21 2021, in Pleasantville, a March for Freedom and Justice was formed at the High School, walking towards Absecon along Rt.9, partly in rememberance of the 55th Anniversary of the March from Selma to Montgomery and as a rally to demand an end to illegal segregated education in New Jersey.
On March 21 2021, in Pleasantville, a March for Freedom and Justice was formed at the High School, walking towards Absecon along Rt.9, partly in remembrance of the 55th Anniversary of the March from Selma to Montgomery and as a rally to demand an end to illegal segregated education in New Jersey.
On March 21 2021, in Pleasantville, a March for Freedom and Justice was formed at the High School, walking towards Absecon along Rt.9, partly in remembrance of the 55th Anniversary of the March from Selma to Montgomery and as a rally to demand an end to illegal segregated education in New Jersey.
On March 21 2021, in Pleasantville, a March for Freedom and Justice was formed at the High School, walking towards Absecon along Rt.9, partly in rememberance of the 55th Anniversary of the March from Selma to Montgomery and as a rally to demand an end to illegal segregated education in New Jersey. Pleasantville residents (l-r) Dakota, 17 and Dawn Rice-Bivens
On March 21 2021, in Pleasantville, a March for Freedom and Justice was formed at the High School, walking towards Absecon along Rt.9, partly in rememberance of the 55th Anniversary of the March from Selma to Montgomery and as a rally to demand an end to illegal segregated education in New Jersey. Pleasantville teacher Tamar Owens.
On March 21 2021, in Pleasantville, a March for Freedom and Justice was formed at the High School, walking towards Absecon along Rt.9, partly in rememberance of the 55th Anniversary of the March from Selma to Montgomery and as a rally to demand an end to illegal segregated education in New Jersey.
On March 21 2021, in Pleasantville, a March for Freedom and Justice was formed at the High School, walking towards Absecon along Rt.9, partly in rememberance of the 55th Anniversary of the March from Selma to Montgomery and as a rally to demand an end to illegal segregated education in New Jersey.
On March 21 2021, in Pleasantville, a March for Freedom and Justice was formed at the High School, walking towards Absecon along Rt.9, partly in rememberance of the 55th Anniversary of the March from Selma to Montgomery and as a rally to demand an end to illegal segregated education in New Jersey.
On March 21 2021, in Pleasantville, a March for Freedom and Justice was formed at the High School, walking towards Absecon along Rt.9, partly in rememberance of the 55th Anniversary of the March from Selma to Montgomery and as a rally to demand an end to illegal segregated education in New Jersey. NAACP Mainland-Pleasantville Branch President Olivia Caldwell.
On March 21 2021, in Pleasantville, a March for Freedom and Justice was formed at the High School, walking towards Absecon along Rt.9, partly in rememberance of the 55th Anniversary of the March from Selma to Montgomery and as a rally to demand an end to illegal segregated education in New Jersey.
On March 21 2021, in Pleasantville, a March for Freedom and Justice was formed at the High School, walking towards Absecon along Rt.9, partly in rememberance of the 55th Anniversary of the March from Selma to Montgomery and as a rally to demand an end to illegal segregated education in New Jersey.
On March 21 2021, in Pleasantville, a March for Freedom and Justice was formed at the High School, walking towards Absecon along Rt.9, partly in rememberance of the 55th Anniversary of the March from Selma to Montgomery and as a rally to demand an end to illegal segregated education in New Jersey.
On March 21 2021, in Pleasantville, a March for Freedom and Justice was formed at the High School, walking towards Absecon along Rt.9, partly in rememberance of the 55th Anniversary of the March from Selma to Montgomery and as a rally to demand an end to illegal segregated education in New Jersey. Pastor Willie Dwayne Francois III, Mount Zion Baptist Church speaks to the marchers, who are paired up and instructed to walk at 3ft intervals.
On March 21 2021, in Pleasantville, a March for Freedom and Justice was formed at the High School, walking towards Absecon along Rt.9, partly in rememberance of the 55th Anniversary of the March from Selma to Montgomery and as a rally to demand an end to illegal segregated education in New Jersey.
On March 21 2021, in Pleasantville, a March for Freedom and Justice was formed at the High School, walking towards Absecon along Rt.9, partly in rememberance of the 55th Anniversary of the March from Selma to Montgomery and as a rally to demand an end to illegal segregated education in New Jersey.
On March 21 2021, in Pleasantville, a March for Freedom and Justice was formed at the High School, walking towards Absecon along Rt.9, partly in rememberance of the 55th Anniversary of the March from Selma to Montgomery and as a rally to demand an end to illegal segregated education in New Jersey.
On March 21 2021, in Pleasantville, a March for Freedom and Justice was formed at the High School, walking towards Absecon along Rt.9, partly in rememberance of the 55th Anniversary of the March from Selma to Montgomery and as a rally to demand an end to illegal segregated education in New Jersey.
About 100 people marched Sunday afternoon from Pleasantville High School to Veterans Park in Absecon, where speakers talked about the harm done by educational and other types of racial segregation.
The event was organized by Building One New Jersey, which called it a “march against secession and racial segregation regarding the current petition to terminate the relationship between Absecon and Pleasantville’s schools.”
Organizers, including Willie Dwayne Francois III, the march leader and Mount Zion Baptist Church pastor, said that terminating the send-receive relationship in which Absecon sends it students to Pleasantville High School will increase racial segregation in the two school systems.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Sunday was the 56th anniversary of voting rights marches and “Bloody Sunday,” when more than 500 demonstrators gathered to demand the right to vote and cross Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge. They were met by dozens of state troopers and many were severely beaten.
The Absecon school district filed a request in September 2019 to end its send-receive relationship with Pleasantville and instead send its high school students to Absegami in Galloway Township.
Pleasantville initially opposed the move, but in January, Pleasantville’s school board approved a resolution withdrawing its opposition. Board President Julio Sanchez said at the time, “I just don’t feel like it’s our fight.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.