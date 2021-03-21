Pleasantville to Absecon march against school segregation held on Selma anniversary

About 100 people marched Sunday afternoon from Pleasantville High School to Veterans Park in Absecon, where speakers talked about the harm done by educational and other types of racial segregation.

The event was organized by Building One New Jersey, which called it a “march against secession and racial segregation regarding the current petition to terminate the relationship between Absecon and Pleasantville’s schools.”

Organizers, including Willie Dwayne Francois III, the march leader and Mount Zion Baptist Church pastor, said that terminating the send-receive relationship in which Absecon sends it students to Pleasantville High School will increase racial segregation in the two school systems.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sunday was the 56th anniversary of voting rights marches and “Bloody Sunday,” when more than 500 demonstrators gathered to demand the right to vote and cross Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge. They were met by dozens of state troopers and many were severely beaten.

The Absecon school district filed a request in September 2019 to end its send-receive relationship with Pleasantville and instead send its high school students to Absegami in Galloway Township.