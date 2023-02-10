PLEASANTVILLE — Police are looking for information in the disappearance of a teenage from the city.
Erika Dominquez-Juarez, 15, was last seen on Thursday leaving for school. She has a history of self-harm, police said.
The teenager does not use social media or a cell phone, police said.
She's described as being 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs about 145 pounds, and has black eyes and hair, police said.
Information about her whereabouts should be given to police by calling 609-641-6100.
