Pleasantville teen dies after being hit by 2 cars, police say

PLEASANTVILLE — A 16-year-old city boy died after being struck by two vehicles Sunday, police said.
About 9:30 p.m., police responded to 800 S. New Road for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian, Lt. Stacey Schlachter said in a statement.
The teen was crossing New Road between Lafayette and Shaw avenues when he was struck, Schlachter said. The vehicle was traveling south on New Road and was driven by Nicholas Pelechaty, 50, of Barnegat Township.
The teen was then struck by a second vehicle driven by a 17-year-old Absecon resident, Schlachter said. The victim was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he later died as a results of his injuries.
Officer Charlie Ellis and Detective Juan Morillo are investigating. No summonses have been issued.
