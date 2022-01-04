Pleasantville teacher wins award for promotion of equity in education

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She said that the AMHOTINO curriculum provides multidisciplinary lessons to the students, and helps them engage with history in a way that matters to them. She stresses that she goes beyond the textbook and works to connect lessons to students’ experiences in modern-day New Jersey and the United States.

“All of those things help to paint a picture and make history real, relevant, connect, and that is just the beginning,” LaSure-Owens said.

One of LaSure-Owens’ innovations was to teach the history of slavery as it was perpetrated both in the United States and across the Western Hemisphere. She teaches how the legacy of slavery, along with Hispanic and African American history, impacts both the United States and Latin America today.

“It’s American history and we need to know, from North America to South America, who we are, how we’re connected, why we look the way that we do, why our cultures are the way that they are, what makes them so rich,” LaSure-Owens said.