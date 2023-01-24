Pleasantville submits 2023 Neighborhood Preservation Plan to DCA

PLEASANTVILLE – The city is pursuing state grants to help revitalize downtown and enhance recreation.

The City Council adopted a resolution to submit the city’s 2023 Neighborhood Preservation Plan for Downtown Pleasantville to the state Department of Community Affairs. The plan, prepared with the assistance of Rutala Associates, seeks to rejuvenate the neighborhood, keeping incumbent business and communities satisfied, while drawing in new investment.

“The NPP (Neighborhood Preservation Plan) has been a tool to create economic value, place value and civic value to the great people and visitors of Pleasantville,” the city said in its submitted plan.

The plan proposes a budget in which it would receive $55,000 in NPP funds for community development; $70,000 for economic development for a total of $125,000. Specific line items include $30,000 for beautification; $11,500 for signage and cross walk stripping; $35,000 for public art and murals; and $20,000 for marketing.

In turn, the city would match the funding with $175,000 in its own spending.

Of that total, $115,000 would be used to develop a new park at 36 West Washington Ave, with $35,000 spent to acquire the requisite property. The city would also take on $25,000 of administration costs.

The Neighborhood Preservation Program was created by the state in 1975. It fell into obsolescence in the 2000s, with the Murphy administration reintroducing the program in 2020. The DCA webpage about the preservation program has said is meant to strengthen “threatened but viable neighborhoods,” meaning those “that are beginning to decline but can be rehabilitated and restored by cultivating existing social, economic, financial, and technical resources toward the development and implementation of planned activities that sustain neighborhood vitality.”

A municipality is designed to participate in the program for three to five years.

Eligible uses include support for development planning, renovations of retail businesses and residential properties, community groups, historic preservation and code enforcement.

The Neighborhood Preservation program has generated significant growth for the city in recent years, according to city officials and other stakeholders who helped prepare the submitted plan.

Funds from the program helped the city create a new Art & Music District, repurposing what had been dilapidated buildings in the area and helping to support the city’s inaugural Art & Music Wellness Day. The city hopes the changes will draw new art and music business into the area.

The program also helped the city decorate the Pleasantville Bus Station with new murals on its walls through a partnership with Create 48 of Atlantic City. The station had been closed for three years due to concerns over crime and the need to repair its walls and floors, and city officials hailed the new murals as a sign of renewal for the site. Other projects supported by the preservation program include the installation of a new street clock on Main Street and the growth of events such as Trunk or Treat, Bazar under the Big Top and the Winter Wonderland Bike Giveaway.

City officials have said there is evidence the program is succeeding in attracting new investment. Three new businesses opened in the Downtown Pleasantville, including a bookstore, furniture store and a Latino restaurant.

The city said that its preservation plans would build on its work from 2022. It said the city intended to continue its beautification efforts, support large community events such as farmer’s markets.

Special attention would be given to the Arts & Music District, with the city asking to bring in additional signage, banners and flowers, along with new public-art installations and live-music events.

The city said in its plan that the success of the program has led it take on new development projects.

In August, the City Council voted to designate Keshav Real Estate Development LLC as the conditional redeveloper for a portion of Center City that runs along Main Street just off from its intersection at Washington Avenue. Officials from the related firm, Ideal Institute of Technology, said at the Monday council meeting that they were considering several different projects for the area, including a microbrewery and a cloud kitchen. There were also plans for a small hotel and a hospitality-training facility that could help grow the workforce for Atlantic County’s important hospitality industry.

The Neighborhood Preservation Plan complements a host of other state-supported revitalization projects. The Pleasantville Housing & Redevelopment Corporation submitted the Pleasantville Midtown Neighborhood Revitalization Action Strategy to the DCA over the summer. That plan is similarly designed to create new opportunities for the residents and businesses of the city’s Midtown neighborhood, supporting programs such as property rehabilitations, adult-education sponsorship and workforce training. The revitalization application, which is submitted to obtain a state Neighborhood Revitalization Tax Credit, cited the synergy between the two programs.

In December, the state Department of Transportation awarded the city $818,000 to support projects in the city’s downtown area, with a goal of improving transit in the area, with an emphasis on supporting pedestrian and bicycle trails.

On Wednesday, the City Council voted to authorize an application for the Local Recreation Improvement Grant from the state Department of Community Affairs seeking a grant of around $100,000 to help improve the Pleasantville Recreation Center. The request follows an earlier vote in October, which saw the City Council awarded a $14,450 contract to install a new professional boxing ring in the recreation center. The project was funded by a Community Development Block Grant, a program developed by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development to support community initiatives. A ceremony to unveil the new ring, christened the Michael V. Hall Boxing Gym, is scheduled for Friday at the recreation center at 6 p.m.