Pleasantville students' ornaments hang from National Christmas Tree display

PLEASANTVILLE — Decorating Christmas trees holds special meaning for Leeds Avenue School students this year.

The school is representing New Jersey at the centennial National Christmas Tree display in Washington, D.C. Students made paper ornaments adorned with pictures of state symbols and landmarks, and 24 students were selected to have their ornaments placed on the display’s New Jersey tree.

Leeds Avenue art teacher Judith Khullar headed efforts to have the school selected for the national honor and guided the children in crafting their ornaments. She expressed pride in her students Wednesday as she showcased the duplicate ornaments that were hung in a school hallway.

“They’re inspiring, the kids’ work,” Khullar said. “They themselves are joyous and jubilant … and they love art.”

The National Park Service and National Park Foundation organize the display each year in Washington.

The National Christmas Tree is the display centerpiece, while a “Pathway of Peace” features 58 smaller trees representing the 50 states, five U.S. territories, the District of Columbia and schools managed by the federal Bureau of Indian Education and the U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity.

Khullar and her students have been able to enjoy all the pomp and circumstance that comes with a national honor. They attended the centennial National Tree Lighting ceremony in Washington on Nov. 30 as its New Jersey school delegation. They heard various figures speak at the event, including President Joe Biden.

Elian Tavarez, a fifth grader, drew a picture of the Kittatinny Ridge in Sussex County, with the mountaintop enveloped in a sunrise and clouds. He said he appreciated the serenity offered by mountaintop views and thought it would be an important contribution to the state’s tree at the national display.

“I really love mountains, because it’s usually peaceful up there,” Tavarez said. “To be honest, I feel great that I was able to go (to Washington) because it’s the opportunity of a lifetime.”

Kyra Zelenak took a personal approach to her ornament. She combined an outline of the state with her house and an Eastern goldfinch, the state bird, perched overhead.

The fifth grader said she thought the entire experience was “cool,” especially given she was able to visit Washington and see the president.

Fifth-grader Elijah Ward drew a violet, the state flower, on his ornament with a purple color scheme throughout. He said he was inspired by his grandmother’s gardening and said he thought flowers had universal appeal. The chance to contribute to the national display caused Ward to reflect on his future and talent.

“I feel honored,” Ward said. “I feel like I can achieve something better than I can do right now.”

Principal Sherry Spence-Leslie said the distinction of representing the state in the nation’s capital was a tremendous moment for her school. She credited Khullar and the students for their dedication to the project.

“It doesn’t get any better than that” Spence-Leslie said. “I am truly humbled and honored that my school was selected thanks to the hard work of our art teacher Ms. Khullar. And the kids, they’ve just been amazing through the whole process.”

Acting Superintendent Karin Farkas said she was glad the district was able to furnish the children with the opportunity to see their work on display in Washington.

“It’s a testament to just the progress at Leeds Avenue, and it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Farkas said.

Connecting the school to the contest was a labor of love for Khullar. She contacted the National Park Service over the summer after watching a documentary about the event. She said she was informed in September that Leeds Avenue had been selected as the sole school to represent New Jersey in the display. She then collected ornaments from each student in all her classes and selected the 24 ornaments that were put on the tree, something she stresses was not an easy choice.

“I saw (the documentary) and said, ‘Why not us?’” Khullar said.

She has been an art teacher for about 25 years, teaching for several years in Ottawa, Canada, and about 20 years in Pleasantville. Her mother was a kindergarten teacher in Pleasantville for more than 25 years. Despite the decades of experience across two generations, the award was still a unique experience for her.

“This is the first honor that I’ve received like this,” Khullar said.

It is not Leeds Avenue’s first foray into large art competitions. Khullar had her students participate in the art project “Hope, Healing and Resilience through the COVID-19 Pandemic” held in March by the state Department of Education. She asked her students to try expressing their experiences during Pleasantville’s extended virtual-learning period. Of the approximately 600 pieces of artwork that Leeds Avenue students submitted, 290 were selected for the state display.

The earlier project was healthy for the students, Khullar said, adding she believed it helped demonstrate to National Christmas Tree organizers the merits of the school’s work.

The students expressed a general enthusiasm for art as a subject but said they especially cherished the opportunity to showcase their work on a national stage.

Ja’Hiyyah Hall, a fifth grader whose ornament centered a collection of state symbols on a green background with a billowing American flag, said she enjoyed painting and drawing. She was wearing a pendant of a palette and said she wanted to continue exploring art in the future.

Fourth grader Mia Nieves had her ornament feature a sunset over the Jersey Shore, something she said was inspired by her walks on the boardwalk just before dusk. She said she shares her love of art with her older sister. To win an award for her art, Nieves added, was particularly important to her.

“I don’t really win a lot of things, so it’s a big honor and I’m very happy,” Nieves said. “I love art.”

Khullar said she is not surprised by her students’ success and believed this holiday honor is a sign of more success to come.

“Our kids are really talented,” Khullar said. “They inspire me, they are amazing.”

The students are set to visit Washington again Friday to see the display with their parents and guardians. During the trip, the students will visit the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History & Culture.

The National Christmas Tree display in Washington will be open to the public through New Year’s Day.

