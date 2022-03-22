Pleasantville students learn about Purim

PLEASANTVILLE — Lessons about diversity, tolerance and different cultures took on a festive mood at the Leeds Avenue School on Tuesday, with students taking a hands-on approach to studying the Jewish holiday of Purim.

Welcoming a pair of rabbis from nearby synagogues, students and teachers listened to songs and readings while learning the history and practices of the holiday.

Rabbi Shalom Ever of Rodef Sholom Synagogue in Atlantic City was one of the hosts of the celebration. He said Purim was an especially festive holiday, with celebrators donning masks, drinking and eating special foods to mark the occasion. He wore exotic prop hats throughout the assembly.

Rabbi Avrohom Rapoport of the interdenominational Chabad at the Shore in Ventnor was the other host. Running TikTok and Instagram accounts that collectively have tens of thousands of followers, Rapoport said he was excited to connect with people to teach them about the faith.

“It’s all in the spirit of Purim,” Ever said.

Purim commemorates the story told in the biblical Book of Esther in which she saves the Jewish people in the Persian Empire from the imperial official Haman. The holiday began this year at sundown March 16 and ended at sundown March 17 in most places, although the celebration takes place one day later in Jerusalem.

The assembly was held in two sessions, one for preschool to second-grade students and another for third- to fifth-grade students. Ever brought with him the traditional scroll of Megillah, which tells the story of Purim. Ever opened the scroll, which was made of olive wood, during the assembly to present to the students. Whenever the rabbis made mention of the villainous Haman, they encouraged the students to jeer and make noise with instruments called groggers, as is custom on Purim. Enthused students roared in the gymnasium at Haman’s name, vocalizing the spirit of the holiday.

The rabbis also brought with them jovial hats and masks, as well as hamantashen — a triangular pastry with filling and a Yiddish name meaning Haman’s pockets.

“It was awesome,” second-grader Hannah Williams said of the assembly. “It taught me something new.”

“We could make a lot of noise and songs,” added first-grader James Elwood Whitfield.

Students took away from the assembly the ceremonial disdain and ridicule of the holiday’s chief Haman. Whitfield criticized Haman as somebody who makes bad decisions, something he said he worked to avoid. Others recited the jeers the rabbis asked them to make when they heard the imperial official’s name.

“Boo, I don’t like him,” Williams said when asked what she thought of Haman.

The assembly was part of the Amistad, Holocaust and Latino — or AMHOTINO — curriculum at Pleasantville Public Schools. First-grade teacher Tamar LaSure-Owens, the director of AMHOTINO, helped emcee the event, introducing the students to the rabbis. Information about Purim was made available for teachers to incorporate into their lesson plans heading into the week, she said. The lessons about Purim could be incorporated into broader lessons about oppression and genocidal violence throughout history.

Ever connected Purim and the persecution of the Jewish people as told in the Book of Esther to the long history of antisemitism, ranging from the Babylonian exile to the Spanish Inquisition to the Holocaust.

“Isn’t this a story of persecution, really?” Rapoport added.

Jeffery Lester, a fourth-grade teacher at Leeds Avenue, emphasized how he sought to teach students the legacy of historical events and how they impacted local communities, especially those that have battled prejudice and discrimination. He said events such as Tuesday’s Purim celebration complemented his curriculum.

“That’s the most important thing, looking at it from a holistic standpoint … making sure that everybody understands the contributions that everyone has made, good, bad or indifferent,” Lester said.

Atlantic County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick was in attendance Tuesday. She praised the district for delivering to students a strong and diverse education. At the last meeting of the county Board of Commissioners, Fitzpatrick and her colleagues passed a resolution praising LaSure-Owens for her work implementing the AMHOTINO curriculum.

“It’s so important when you’re young to learn about other people, because that makes you understand and be accepting of other people who may be different than you,” Fitzpatrick said. “It’s very, very important in our community to reach out to people who we don’t know, who aren’t exactly like us, to know how different people make the community stronger.”

The students reflected on the importance of learning about different religious traditions and cultures.

“It was nice, I learned a lot that I didn’t know … more about Jewish religion and things that happened,” fifth-grader Valentina Conti said.

“I thought it was pretty cool,” added fifth-grader Victoria Feliciano. “I learned a lot about a different culture.”

