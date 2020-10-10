Pleasantville standoff shows how better policing requires more than better police

In late July, Pleasantville police engaged in a standoff with a mentally ill man. The incident occupied the city’s entire Fire Department, Police Department and Atlantic County SWAT team, forced the evacuation of a condominium complex and cost $11,000.
But no one was hurt, and the outcome was successful.
Protests around the country this summer and the upcoming election have drawn attention to what many people believe are problems with modern policing.
Many of the agreed upon solutions have been argued for since the 1965 Watts Riots erupted in Los Angeles. The McCone Commission report cited the need for better education, jobs, health care and public welfare programs. It also recommended better police oversight, and a force that both reflects and comes from the community it polices.
Despite long-running discussions of these issues, they persist to this day.
An incident
The standoff at the Skyline Condos in Pleasantville began when a maintenance worker asked to enter a residential unit to fix a leak. The resident refused to allow him in and threatened harm to any police who should try. He later threatened to set his condo on fire and blow up the building.
Neighbors said the man, who is Black, had lived in the condos for eight years. Two of his social workers, one of whom had checked on him just the day prior, were present. At 8 p.m., five hours after police first arrived, at least 20 mobile units were still present, including the SWAT team. Their large and visible presence likely exacerbated the man’s mental state.
Police kept the man talking, buying time and waiting for his energy to taper off. At seven hours, they knocked down his door but didn’t immediately rush in. When they did enter his unit, they were able to remove him without harm and turn him over to a waiting medical team.
“There was a time when, within our career, where we would have kicked that door in much earlier and gone in there and snatched him up and that would have been it,” Pleasantville police Chief Sean Riggin said. “However, we’ve seen recently there’s a different mindset that’s required because while that’s effective 99.999% of the time, the one time that that’s not effective, it’s really not defensible.”
“I think the reason why this was successful was because we wore him down,” Deputy Chief James Williams said. “I think if we had gone in there when he was at that state of mind, the outcome that we got wouldn’t have been the outcome.”
Pleasantville’s response at the Skyline Condos was informed in part by a standoff they engaged in earlier in the month. In that case, police responded to the report of a distraught man at a Family Dollar store on Delilah Road. For two hours, they attempted to talk the man out of his car. When he finally emerged, he was holding a gun.
He ran, stopping at one point, but refused to drop the gun, police said. He started running again and jumped a fence, where he was confronted by police again. Eventually, he dropped the gun and was arrested, police said. The gun was found to be unloaded, but the man, Junior English II, has since been charged with shooting and killing his girlfriend earlier that day.
Regarding the later July incident, Riggin admitted the large presence likely made things more difficult, but pointed out that police needed to make sure they could respond if the man grew violent.
“Whether he was in complete mental breakdown, his testosterone was through the roof, or he was on some kind of medication or substance, (he was) clearly no longer thinking clearly, and also capable of a lot of things you wouldn’t normally expect a person to be capable of,” Riggin said. “Throughout this incident, the subject claimed to have a gun or a bomb or any number of different things which we didn’t think was entirely credible but which again, we don’t know, so we have to ride that line. We always have to have a plan for what happens next.”
Mental health
Patrolmen are effectively front-line mental health workers, a job that in other settings requires its own four-year degree. Giving police better training to deal with people in crisis is an oft-cited solution. So is putting mental health experts on police staffs. In the Skyline incident, the police were able to have two of the man’s social workers on site, but to little avail. The one who met with him the day before knew he was having problems, but they were not severe enough to remove him from his home.
Dan Semenza, an assistant professor of criminal justice at Rutgers University, believes too much is expected of police these days.
“They’re being asked to do too much, and they’re being held to an extremely high standard, which is important, but you can’t have both,” he said. “The way we treat people who are mentally ill, I think a lot of people would argue, is fundamentally broken. The largest facilities that are housing people with mental illnesses are places like Cook County Jail out in Chicago. The way that we deal with mental illness on a large scale is through our prison system.”
Riggin said that when he became a police officer, 80% of the Police Department would be dedicated to patrol. Today, patrolling is half of what police do. The other half is devoted to increasingly complex investigations, broader responsibilities and dealing with mental health issues.
Dennis Kenney, a former police officer and professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City, said 10% of the calls police respond to are for mental crises, and 25% of the people they shoot are in mental crisis.
Kenney said society hasn’t dealt with these issues, or trained police on how to respond.
“We’ve been perfectly happy quietly dumping all these things on the police and saying, ‘You handle it,’” he said. “Problems of alcoholism, drug addiction and mental illness are things society should be dealing with, (but) we’re not prepared to provide anyone else to do it. We’re perfectly happy not to have to think about it.”
Riggin echoed that frustration.
“We keep saying invest in the community, make sure there’s community cohesion, make sure there’s jobs and there’s home stability and there’s all those things, and then what we do is we go, ‘Yeah, but that’s too complicated’ and we can’t figure it out and we can’t get it through the political parties, so just keep having the cops do it,” Riggin said.
“If there’s this common wisdom out there on how to do this, I’d really just like to see the legislation behind it,” Riggin said. “Cops are rule followers. ... When cops don’t follow the law, we know what to do about that. When cops follow the law and people don’t like the law, they get frustrated with the Police Department.”
There are ways police could do better, Kenney said, starting with moving away from the militaristic style of policing that picked up momentum after 9/11.
Instead, police need to work more closely in the communities, which don’t want crime in their streets but see police as part of the problem.
“Police uniforms look like they’re combat ready,” he said. “It signals to the community and the police themselves what they’re about.”
“It’s the police’s responsibility to start the transition to community trust,” Kenney said.
But the problem will need to be solved on several levels, politically and socially.
“What we’re experiencing now is beyond policing,” he said. “What we should be thinking about is what are the social problems. ... We have to figure out what’s broken, and we have to have a consensus.”
