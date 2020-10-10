Pleasantville standoff shows how better policing requires more than better police

Police kept the man talking, buying time and waiting for his energy to taper off. At seven hours, they knocked down his door but didn’t immediately rush in. When they did enter his unit, they were able to remove him without harm and turn him over to a waiting medical team.

“There was a time when, within our career, where we would have kicked that door in much earlier and gone in there and snatched him up and that would have been it,” Pleasantville police Chief Sean Riggin said. “However, we’ve seen recently there’s a different mindset that’s required because while that’s effective 99.999% of the time, the one time that that’s not effective, it’s really not defensible.”

“I think the reason why this was successful was because we wore him down,” Deputy Chief James Williams said. “I think if we had gone in there when he was at that state of mind, the outcome that we got wouldn’t have been the outcome.”

Pleasantville police standoff ends in Camden man's weapons arrest Sunday PLEASANTVILLE — A 29-year-old Camden man was charged Sunday with unlawful possession of a we…

Pleasantville’s response at the Skyline Condos was informed in part by a standoff they engaged in earlier in the month. In that case, police responded to the report of a distraught man at a Family Dollar store on Delilah Road. For two hours, they attempted to talk the man out of his car. When he finally emerged, he was holding a gun.