Pleasantville sets new path for sustainability

PLEASANTVILLE — The City Council voted favorably on legislation Wednesday designed to boost sustainable energy use.

The legislative items focused on electric vehicles, solar power, water-management systems and a “Green Purchasing Policy.”

City Administrator Linda Peyton told council members Wednesday that the legislation was designed to meet the standards set by Sustainable Jersey — an organization that awards certification to New Jersey municipalities that it considers to be leaders in sustainability efforts.

Peyton said the city currently meets the requirements for the Sustainable Jersey Bronze Certification and is aiming with the new legislation to obtain Silver Certification.

“If we adopt these policies and practices to become a sustainable community that would help us get to the next level,” Peyton said.

Sustainable Jersey awards certification after evaluating municipalities on several metrics. It gauges how closely a municipality meets its standards using a point-based scale, requires them to form a municipal green team and take certain actions in different sustainability categories

As part of this sustainability agenda, City Council introduced an ordinance that creates new regulations to promote electric-vehicle use. It generally classifies the installation of electric-vehicle charging stations as a permitted accessory use throughout the city, regardless of zoning.

It also requires developers of condominium, co-op or mutual, mixed-use housing properties with at least five units to designate at least 15% of their mandated off-street parking as electric-vehicle parking spaces.

Such parking spaces will count double towards a minimum-parking requirement and can reduce the minimum-parking requirement by as much as 10%. The new charging stations and parking spaces are subject to new safety and signage regulations.

The ordinance is pursuant to electric-vehicle legislation that Gov. Phil Murphy signed in July 2021 requiring municipalities to accommodate electric-vehicle parking, part of his pledge to have the state use only clean energy by 2050.

The Egg Harbor Township Committee introduced a similar ordinance Wednesday, in keeping with state law.

To complement the new regulations, City Council here authorized the city to accept an electric-vehicle grant from the state Department of Environmental Protection worth over $785,000.

Peyton said the city was eligible for the grant owing to its participation in the Sustainable Jersey program and that it will use the grant to purchase three new electric vehicles and new electric charging stations. While no location for the stations has been set, Peyton said the city is considering placing the new charging stations in the city’s Public Works area.

It had also considered having the stations in the lot by City Hall, but city officials had been told they would need to discuss with Atlantic City Electric about having the site made compatible for that purpose.

City Council passed a separate resolution pledging to support community solar projects, so long as they adhere to community-benefit standards. A city-backed solar project must reserve at least 51% of “overall solar generation” to low-income and moderate-income residents, who are also to receive a discount of at least 25% on their solar-electricity rates. High-income residents and residents that are otherwise not classified as low or moderate income are to receive a discount of at least 20%. The project must also offer job training opportunities and cannot impose subscription or cancellation fees.

In addition to pledging its qualified support for solar projects, City Council introduced an ordinance considering a “Green Purchase Policy.” The new procedure would require the city to purchase products to minimize pollution, workplace and community hazards and other adverse environmental impacts. It also requires the city to give preference to products that meet certain environmental standards. Favored products are to include those made from recyclables, agricultural fibers or wood from sustainably harvested forests, are lead- and mercury-free and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

City Council also passed a resolution making a commitment to apply for technical assistance from Sustainable Jersey in creating a “Municipal Water Story.”

The 20- to 24-week program is designed to identify water-use challenges facing the city, including as it pertains to drinking, storm and waste-water use, according to the Sustainable Jersey website. It coaches the city officials and Green Team members about water use and solicits community input to create a “fuller picture” of water use, while galvanizing further water-use discussions. A city that participates in the program can be put on the path of obtaining Sustainable Jersey’s “Gold Star Standard in Water”

Environmental concerns and sustainability practices, in particular concerning water use, have been the predominate matter of discussion in the city over the last year.

A proposal to lease the Pleasantville sewer system to Bernhard Capital Partners, a private-equity firm, stirred months of debate. The deal would have the city receive a nominal sum of $78 million over 39 years in direct payments and capital expenditures, in exchange for having Bernhard Capital collect rates. Residents and anti-privatization activists pushed City Council to reject the deal, fearing volatile rate hikes. The council, having initially approved of the agreement, voted to withdraw their authorization in June.

Residents at the City Council meeting Wednesday rose concerns about a construction-and-demolition debris waste transfer station, proposed for a lot on West Washington Avenue. Over the last year, some residents have argued that the development would dampen property values and hurt quality of life. Supporters have pointed to the revenue it could bring the city and said that it could help prepare the municipality for the closure of the landfill in Egg Harbor Township, which could come as soon as sometime in 2027. The issue could be discussed at the city’s next Planning Board meeting scheduled for Oct. 11.