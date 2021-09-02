 Skip to main content
Pleasantville schools to host Unity in the Community event and staff convocation Friday
Pleasantville schools to host Unity in the Community event and staff convocation Friday

PLEASANTVILLE — The city school district will host a Unity in the Community event Friday at Pleasantville High School.

The program will begin at 4 p.m. under the school's flagpole and is open to students, parents and the public. The event is intended to emphasize the need for the community to come together to provide education, collaboration, strength and support "to allow our village to grow," according to organizers.

Mayor Judy Ward and City Council officials will speak along with local pastors and school officials. 

A staff convocation also will be held in the morning to kick off the school year in the high school stadium.

The high school is located at 701 Mill Road.

— Sherry Page

