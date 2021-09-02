Pleasantville schools to host Unity in the Community event and staff convocation Friday

PLEASANTVILLE — The city school district will host a Unity in the Community event Friday at Pleasantville High School.
The program will begin at 4 p.m. under the school's flagpole and is open to students, parents and the public. The event is intended to emphasize the need for the community to come together to provide education, collaboration, strength and support "to allow our village to grow," according to organizers.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Mayor Judy Ward and City Council officials will speak along with local pastors and school officials.
A staff convocation also will be held in the morning to kick off the school year in the high school stadium.
The high school is located at 701 Mill Road.
— Sherry Page
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.