PLEASANTVILLE — The Board of Education is holding a pair of town halls later this month to solicit community input on its search for a new superintendent.

A school board statement posted on the district website said the town halls would inform the criteria used when evaluating superintendent candidates background, training and experience.

Michelle Kennedy, a field service representative for the New Jersey School Boards Association in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties, is working as a consultant to the Pleasantville Board of Education during the superintendent search.

“Discussion will center on the strengths, concerns, on-going issues and future initiatives which will face the new superintendent,” the school board said in its statement. “We look forward to hopefully seeing you and hearing your voice as we begin this most important process of finding a Superintendent for the Pleasantville School District.”

The search comes after the district has been enveloped in controversy over its superintendent position and other matters for over a year, with the board having feuded over who should lead Pleasantville Public Schools.

The Board of Education voted against renewing the contract of Superintendent Natakie Chestnut-Lee at a special meeting in February. The non-renewal came almost 16 months after the school board first voted to suspend Chestnut-Lee over an allegation she had not been candid about why she left her a past job position – an allegation which Chestnut-Lee disputes.

That suspension came just after the end of the tenures of the state monitors who had been overseeing school board decisions.

Chestnut-Lee has said she wrote the school board a letter on Jan. 27, expressing that she was not interested in entering into a new contract with the school district.

She said her disinterest was due to her dissatisfaction with the conduct of the school board over the course of her tenure.

The Board of Education followed a board vote in executive session to file termination charges against Chestnut-Lee in July 2022, asking acting state Education Commissioner Angelica Allen-McMillan to fire Chestnut-Lee. In turn, Chestnut-Lee categorically rebutted those charges. There is no indication the education commissioner had responded to the board. The non-renewal was not pursuant to the termination charges.

Chestnut-Lee had outstanding litigation she was pursuing against the board at the time of the non-renewal, having filed a lawsuit against the school district on Aug. 15. In the suit, Chestnut-Lee alleges her firing was “pretextual” and she was retaliated against for her "continued complaints and inquiries into the illegal, immoral, fraudulent or otherwise improper policies and procedures" of the Board of Education. The lawsuit also lists charges related to defamation, conspiracy and related charges. Chestnut-Lee is seeking compensatory, consequential and punitive damages, as well as payment covering litigation costs.

The town halls searching for a new superintendent will be held on March 23 and March 28 at the Pleasantville High School cafeteria. It will run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on both nights.