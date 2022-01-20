Pleasantville school board votes to have Police Department provide security services for district

PLEASANTVILLE — The city's schools will be getting the heightened security for which parents and concerned residents have been asking since a girl was assaulted on the way to school in December.
That security will come in the form of two Class III officers from the Pleasantville Police Department after the Board of Education voted Tuesday to enter into an agreement with the city.
Pleasantville Public Schools will reimburse the city for the officers’ radios and uniforms, including their vests and body armor. The district also will pay for the gasoline for the officers’ car, which will in turn be provided by the city. The action was passed as part of a collective vote on the board’s finance actions taken Tuesday.
The decision of the board follows a town hall in which police officials and then board President Julio Sanchez discussed the need for improved security in the district and explored the possibility of stationing officers on school grounds.
The regularly scheduled Pleasantville school board meeting Tuesday focused primarily, again,…
Residents for months had raised concerns about violence impacting children in the district, with some raising concerns that security-camera quality and security-staffing levels were not sufficient to keep students safe.
They were especially concerned with the assault of a young girl as she was going to school, although the assault occurred off school grounds.
Police officials have said the department already stations officers around school grounds during drop-off and dismissal times.
