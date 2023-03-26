PLEASANTVILLE — The Board of Education unveiled a $120 million budget for the 2023-2024 school year last week.

The planned budget represents a 1.4% decrease in total expenditures and revenues from the budget that was submitted for the 2022-2023 school year. While there has been a significant growth in state aid, that additional help is being countered by a drop in federal relief grants that had been plentiful over the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spending on the general fund for the 2023-2024 school year is budgeted at about $97.3 million, amounting to a $7 million increase over the $90.3 million spent on the general fund in the 2022-2023 school year, a proportional increase of about 7.5%. A share of that money is being utilized for a $1.12 million increase in funding for itemized regular programs for the school district, which is rising from $1.62 million to $2.74 million. A budget line on the itemized appropriations budget attributes the increase to a new science series and instruction program as part of a new curriculum and instruction initiative.

About $1.84 million is allocated to debt service, a $100,000 decrease from last year’s total of $1.94 million.

As with other districts in Atlantic County, Pleasantville Public Schools are benefiting from a hike in state aid. Equalization Aid, which typically accounts for the large majority of help sent to a district, increased to about $61.3 million from $53.5 million the previous year, a 14.44% increase. State aid overall rose by about $7.9 million from $71.2 million to $79.1 million, an 11.14% hike.

Trenton has been similarly generous with nearby school districts. There was an increase of 10.8% in state funding for the 25 school districts across Atlantic County to a total of $47.9 million. Atlantic City received an additional $19.1 million from the state for a total of about $115.2 million.

That boost in aid has not been benefited school districts equally. The Atlantic City and Pleasantville school districts alone account for $27 million, or 56.4%, of the total that went to Atlantic County. Ten Atlantic County school districts lost funding, while Cape May County as a whole saw a 7.4% decrease in state aid across its school districts.

The cut for some districts has led some South Jersey state legislators, including Sens. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, and Mike Testa, R-Atlantic, Cape May Cumberland, to argue the funding is unfair. A bill currently advancing through the Legislature would restore about two-thirds of the aid cut from school districts.

Federal aid cuts

The controversial allocation of aid is rooted in the formula for equalization aid, which weighs how much revenue a district can generate and the expected cost of an adequate education in the district. The latter figure, in turn, is influenced by qualities of the student body, such as total enrollment size, the number of students enrolled in free-or-reduced-price lunch programs and the number of students who have limited English proficiency. The local share of revenue the state expects a school district to raise is expressed in terms of both property values and income levels in the district.

While Pleasantville Public Schools are benefiting from increased state aid, there has been a significant drop due to cuts in federal aid. The grant and entitlement spending for the 2023-2024 school year is budgeted at $20.9 million, a nearly $8.5 million decrease from the $29.4 million in grant spending in the 2022-2023 school year. The itemized budget attributes that 28.9% cut in funding to the exhaustion of funds from the federal American Rescue Plan, which funded an array of special programs in the district over the last year. President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan into law in March 2021, and it included $122 billion in aid for primary and secondary schools throughout the country.

While the state funds the lion’s share of district spending, the budget requires a 2% increase in the tax levy from about $9.8 million to $10 million. How that impacts taxes is determined by the change in the school district’s ratable base from year to year.

The district is also benefiting from about $208,000 more in tuition from out-of-district students, from about $564,000 to $772,000. An explanation of the item in the budget attributes that aid to an increase in students from Absecon enrolling in Pleasantville schools, a consequence of a controversial send-and-receive agreement between the school districts. Absecon School District officials attempted to sever the agreement between the districts, which sends a handful of Absecon students to Pleasantville High School each year. They argue that education at Pleasantville is substandard and that the district could be better served by sending its students to other districts.

The efforts to end the send-receive agreement has been rebuffed by integration activists, who argue that separating Absecon students from the predominantly the Black and Hispanic student body at Pleasantville would functionally segregate the latter group of students. The state Department of Education sided with the integration activists last year and blocked Absecon’s efforts to separate, although Absecon has vowed to appeal.

Leadership change

Significant change underway in Pleasantville. The Board of Education voted against renewing the contract of Superintendent Natakie Chestnut-Lee at a special meeting in February. The decision almost 16 months after the board first voted to suspend Chestnut-Lee over an allegation that she had not been candid about why she left a past position. Chestnut-Lee disputes that allegation and wrote a letter to the board prior to its non-renewal vote saying she was not interested in returning.

The board also voted in July to file termination charges against Chestnt-Lee, although they have not been authorized by the state and district officials said the non-renewal was not pursuant to those charges. Chestnut-Lee has pursued litigation against the school board related to its filing of the termination charges.

The future of the superintendent position had created significant discord on the board. Efforts are currently underway to gauge community opinions on how the board should a hire new superintendent. A town hall on the superintendent search was held at the Pleasantville High School cafeteria Thursday, and a second such town hall will be held at the same location at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The budget season this year also marks the second the school district will undergo without the supervision of a state monitor since 2007. The last state monitor’s tenure ended just several days before Chestnut-Lee’s suspension in October 2021.

The budget is to be submitted to Atlantic County Executive Superintendent Leslie White-Coursey for review prior to publication, as per state law.