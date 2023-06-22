PLEASANTVILLE — The Board of Education ratified a new contract with its school-bus drivers last week.

The agreement came as officials from Teamsters Local No. 331, which represented the drivers and bus aides in negotiations, spoke about the need to attract and retain drivers in the midst of a tightening labor market.

After the ratification, which occurred in the middle of a three-hour June 13 meeting of the school board, union officials in attendance celebrated the new contract.

Teamsters Local No. 331 President Marcus King reflected positively on the negotiations with Pleasantville Public Schools and said he was satisfied with the terms the union achieved for bus drivers. The agreement, King said, had won overwhelming support in a vote of union rank and file, describing it as “a fair contract.”

“This was an improvement tonight,” King said just before the vote on the contract. “I’m very satisfied with what happened, probably one of the best negotiations I’ve had in the three contracts I’ve negotiated (with Pleasantville).”

“I believe the drivers received what they were entitled to,” added Teamsters Local 331 Secretary Treasurer Abi Ortiz.

Thomas Henshaw, a labor negotiator for the school district, felt similarly positive about talks.

“Negotiations went really well with the Teamsters,” Henshaw said.

In the run up to the ratification vote, union officials had expressed anxiety about pay. Shop stewards at Pleasantville said stagnant wages were leaving Pleasantville uncompetitive in the labor market for drivers, as neighboring school districts and private busing companies hike pay. At a school board meeting in May, they warned that a failure to keep pace with the market could see the district experience staffing shortages.

King has framed negotiations in Pleasantville in the context of broader, structural issues in the busing market.

A historically tight labor market and a shortage of drivers, King said, have caused wage hikes. He added school districts and bus companies now have to contend with new federal regulations in the labor market.

In February 2022, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration enacted new regulations requiring driving candidates to obtain their commercial driver's licenses from a nationally certified organization, something that has further disrupted the supply of drivers. King added that private companies were often in a position to pay for their applicants trainings, a luxury not available to school districts

“It’s going to be harder for the school to have a system where people will be coming along,” King said. “They’re going to hire people now who (already) have a CDL…there’s no feeder program for the school board.”

Henshaw said finding a way to retain bus staff was a priority of the school district as well. The school board had voted to retain Henshaw for talks with the Teamsters at a rate of $100 per hour and on June 13 authorized Henshaw to work an additional 25 hours at a rate of $100 per hour for negotiations with the Teamsters.

“The two major factors for us during negotiations on both sides was retainage of employees, because it’s hard to get people today to come with a CDL license and everything, so if you lose an employee, it’s very hard to replace,” Henshaw said.

King said that at the meeting there was a particular need to add more full-time drivers to the district, so they could better manage their workload and give more consistency to their schedules. The prominence of part-time drivers, King said, often leaves the relatively smaller fleet of the full-time drivers to handle after-school and other non-regular assignments in the school district. He had previously said that the part-time drivers do not collect the benefits that their full-time counterparts enjoy and so were particularly vulnerable to being poached away by a private-sector offer. Of the 27 total bus drivers at Pleasantville, King said 18 drove part time.

“When you look at it, some of the driving work they have to sub out to some of these private companies, because we don’t have enough drivers,” King said. “Not that the school district did anything wrong…it’s just the marketplace and there’s more driving needed.”

The structural problems faced by Pleasantville were on display at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year at South Jersey school districts, including neighboring Egg Harbor Township, citing a bus-driver shortfall. An Integrity official said just before the start of the school year that his company was running about 10 bus drivers short from his typical workforce of 150 to 170. He said the company needed to raise pay significantly to draw new drivers but was getting fewer than two applicants per job advertisement.

The school board ratified the contract the same night it hired Marilyn Martinez as the school district’s new superintendent – a move that residents and board officials have said they hope arrests the continual turnover in school leadership. King said the turnover had complicated negotiations, although he did credit Board of Education President Doris Rowell for her equanimity during talks with the Teamsters. He said the arguments that erupted on the board about the superintendent-search process before the ratification vote had him was reminiscent of past negotiations.

“It’s been a little difficult, because, there’s been no consistency,” King said after the June 13 meeting. “I guess that the community and the school itself is going to have to deal with that.”

A report from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics published in May 2022 found the average hourly wage for elementary and secondary school bus drivers was $19.45.

The current collective bargaining agreement scheduled $1-per-hour pay increases on July 1 of 2020, 2021 and 2022 and runs through the end of June. The new contract runs from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2026. Details about pay were not included on the version of the contract available on the district website.