Pleasantville school board ends year on contentious note

The Pleasantville Board of Education held another lengthy meeting Tuesday that centered on the district’s relationship with the teacher’s union, security and the future of the district’s superintendent.
More than two hours and 15 minutes after the meeting began, Board Member Yadira Falcon made a motion to terminate Pleasantville Superintendent Natakie Chestnut-Lee, whom the board put on leave in October. The board rejected the motion in a 3-4 vote. Board President Julio Sanchez and Board Vice President Elysa Sanchez, along with Board Members Anny Melo and Richard Norris, voted against the motion. Falcon, along with Board Members Alejandrina Alberto and Sharnell Morgan, voted in favor.
Board Solicitor Alicia D'Anella warned prior to the vote that a successful motion to fire Chestnut-Lee would be invalid because it would not follow the termination procedure required by law. She said an affirmative vote would also leave the board exposed to a potential lawsuit from the superintendent.
Board Member Jerome Page abstained, citing the concerns raised by D’Anella. Board Member Cassandra Clements was absent from the meeting.
Earlier in the meeting, the board rejected by a 3-4 vote a motion that would hire an attorney for Chestnut-Lee in her ongoing legal dispute against the board for putting her on leave. Julio Sanchez, Elysa Sanchez and Norris voted in favor, while Alberto, Falcon, Melo and Morgan voted against the motion. Page abstained.
While the board fought over the fate of the suspended superintendent, representatives for the Pleasantville Education Association expressed frustration with acting Superintendent Karin Farkas. PEA President Joe Manetta told the board he was angry that security staff for the school was scheduled to work over the district's winter break, which lasts from Dec. 23 to Jan. 3. Manetta said he and his membership had a constructive working relationship with Chestnut-Lee that they lacked with Farkas.
"My problem here is the number one people that we should be concerned with in this district is these kids in every building, they're number one, number two is the staff," Manetta said. "I don't see that with this interim superintendent."
Several other PEA representatives spoke at the meeting as well, raising similar concerns that the interests of the staff and faculty were being overlooked.
The board and district have been in disarray since October. At a critical Oct. 12 board meeting, the board voted to put Chestnut-Lee on leave and terminate then Board Solicitor Lester Taylor. The board also voted to oust Julio Sanchez from the board presidency, although that vote was later deemed invalid.
Norris, who lost his bid for reelection to the board in November, reflected at the close of the meeting on the discord on the board and how it has affected students, staff and parents. He said that he would prefer to see the current elected board disbanded, and replaced with one whose members are appointed by the mayor of Pleasantville and the governor of New Jersey.
"We have failed the community, we have failed the administrators, we have failed ourselves," Norris said. "We let ourselves down and we let the children down and we let the people of Pleasantville down."
Contact Chris Doyle
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.