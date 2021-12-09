Pleasantville school board ends year on contentious note

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While the board fought over the fate of the suspended superintendent, representatives for the Pleasantville Education Association expressed frustration with acting Superintendent Karin Farkas. PEA President Joe Manetta told the board he was angry that security staff for the school was scheduled to work over the district's winter break, which lasts from Dec. 23 to Jan. 3. Manetta said he and his membership had a constructive working relationship with Chestnut-Lee that they lacked with Farkas.

"My problem here is the number one people that we should be concerned with in this district is these kids in every building, they're number one, number two is the staff," Manetta said. "I don't see that with this interim superintendent."

Several other PEA representatives spoke at the meeting as well, raising similar concerns that the interests of the staff and faculty were being overlooked.

The board and district have been in disarray since October. At a critical Oct. 12 board meeting, the board voted to put Chestnut-Lee on leave and terminate then Board Solicitor Lester Taylor. The board also voted to oust Julio Sanchez from the board presidency, although that vote was later deemed invalid.