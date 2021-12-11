Pleasantville residents, school officials discuss concerns over school safety

PLEASANTVILLE — A school community is supposed to be a safe space for its students and parents, but recent events here have left residents concerned for the safety of their children.
Residents and parents of students in the city's schools in recent weeks have expressed alarm over whether the school district is keeping its students safe. During the public-comment portions over several recent Board of Education meetings, residents and parents have asked school officials how the district was responding to reported bullying and violence off campus.
Anxiety over student safety came to a head at the school board meeting held Tuesday. During a lengthy public comment section, parents interrogated board members about what they were doing to prevent gun violence and assaults that happen off school grounds.
Several of the people who spoke during the meeting said they were alarmed by reports of a child who was assaulted between the 400 blocks of Brighton and Wellington avenues as she was headed to school on the morning of Dec. 2. They asked the board what the district was doing to keep children safe, questioning the quality of the district's cameras and whether there was sufficient security staffing.
“We have a lot of feeling insecure, because our cameras aren’t working properly and we’re not properly staffed,” resident Linda Carrington said to the board. “I want to know, what is the board ready to do in order to make for tighter security.”
Police have said regarding the incident on Dec. 2 that the child’s injuries were not life threatening and that the suspect remained at large. Witnesses described the suspect as an “older” Black man wearing a black work coat, tan pants, a tan hat with black trim and a mask.
“We want everyone to know that the Police Department takes this incident extremely seriously and we are using every resource at our disposal to bring this suspect in and to keep the public safe,” police Deputy Chief James Williams said in a statement last week.
“Our officers will be out in force to keep our kids and our community safe while we investigate this incident. We ask our residents to be vigilant and if they see something, to say something and contact us immediately.”
Pleasantville police did not immediately respond Thursday or Friday to requests for an update on the case.
The department said it dispatches additional unmarked police vehicles during school-dismissal times to patrol the city and enhance student safety.
“Why has there been no robo-call, an email blast, or notices that have gone home to our parents, as far as the dangers, the safety and things that have been happening while our students are coming to school, are in school, and are on school grounds?” resident Elle Vintage asked at the meeting.
She said parents should be notified of incidents involving students that occur either on school grounds or off.
Those concerns were shared by Syreeta Primas, the vice president of the Pleasantville Education Association.
“I’ve got 20 years in this district, and to have my father contact me and tell me that there was an atrocity that happened to one of our children was very disheartening,” Primas said of the recent assault. “I just feel the communication has been broken somewhere.”
While emphasizing the recent assault of the child happened off school grounds, Board President Julio Sanchez said he had been trying to address residents' concerns regarding the district's cameras. He added that the district was in the process of hiring more security guards, something he said has proved difficult because of the nationwide labor shortage.
Sanchez added the city does not provide the district and board notice of incidents involving students that occur off school grounds. He said school officials may find out about the students at the same time the general public does.
Resident Priscilla Noel asked that the district make sure its metal detectors at school doors are functioning and that students are being made to walk through them. While Noel emphasized that students should be treated with respect and their due process rights should not be ignored, there is a need to guarantee student safety.
“We need to take the time to show, hey, I care about your safety, so I am going to make sure that each and every one of you, that if (the metal detector) beeps off, that we do a mindful inspection,” Noel said. “We do not need to treat the students like criminals, but we do need to be aware that their safety is important and do the things necessary to keep them safe, so that they are not traumatized over and over again.”
High School Principal Lapell Chapman said at the Tuesday board meeting that school officials had investigated rumors circulating on social media and uncovered no credible indication that a gun had been brought onto school grounds. He also discouraged residents from spreading unverified rumors pertaining to gun violence.
Board Solicitor Alicia D'Anella encouraged anyone with information about potential wrongdoing or safety issues in school should communicate them to the district. She said at the Tuesday board meeting that many parents concerns stemmed from rumors spread on social media that the district could not act on.
“Nobody can take action on rumors,” D’Anella said. “Anytime that the administration is aware of a safety issue in school, addressing that safety issues becomes the first priority of that minute of that second.”
“To suggest that because there are rumors on social media that there are actual documented safety issues in the school is quite frankly, just not true, and the administration is well aware of how to address these issues,” D’Anella added. “Rather than just believing what’s on social media, I would encourage you to contact the administration with any specific information you have or any specific concerns, because that’s where you’re going to get accurate information.”
The city's school community has nevertheless experienced trauma surrounding gun violence. Notably in November 2019, Micah Tennant, a 10-year-old boy from Atlantic City, was shot and killed at a Pleasantville-Camden state playoff football game held here.
The board did take steps Tuesday to improve the well-being of students. In a unanimous vote, the board passed a motion to hire School Based Healthcare Solutions Network, Inc., in partnership with the Camden County Education Commission to provide transitional mental health services to students.
