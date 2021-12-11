Pleasantville residents, school officials discuss concerns over school safety

“We need to take the time to show, hey, I care about your safety, so I am going to make sure that each and every one of you, that if (the metal detector) beeps off, that we do a mindful inspection,” Noel said. “We do not need to treat the students like criminals, but we do need to be aware that their safety is important and do the things necessary to keep them safe, so that they are not traumatized over and over again.”

High School Principal Lapell Chapman said at the Tuesday board meeting that school officials had investigated rumors circulating on social media and uncovered no credible indication that a gun had been brought onto school grounds. He also discouraged residents from spreading unverified rumors pertaining to gun violence.

Board Solicitor Alicia D'Anella encouraged anyone with information about potential wrongdoing or safety issues in school should communicate them to the district. She said at the Tuesday board meeting that many parents concerns stemmed from rumors spread on social media that the district could not act on.

“Nobody can take action on rumors,” D’Anella said. “Anytime that the administration is aware of a safety issue in school, addressing that safety issues becomes the first priority of that minute of that second.”